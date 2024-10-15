The Rain-Making, God-Pleasing Music Of Raavan

He told his disciple: “We have to invoke the rain goddess, or else there will be no sign of life in this village. We have to revive the extraordinary powers of the ancient Raga Amrutvarshini. But before we embark on this task, we have to seek the blessings of the inimitable musician of all time, the revered great grandson of Brahma, the grandson of the Sapta Rishi Pulastya Muni, the unequalled bhakt of Lord Shiva, the powerhouse of knowledge of six puranas and four vedas, the incomparable one who had mastered the 64 classical arts of ancient India, the peerless musician of Treta Yuga­—Raavan, who created Raga Amrutvarshini. This raag is believed to have brought the shower of healing drops of rain despite the skies being bereft of clouds. We will have to seek Raavan’s blessings, learn the secrets of this raga before we bring to life the powers engendered by this ancient Raga Amrutvarshini and implore the goddess of rain for mercy.”