Culture & Society

The Light And The Darkness  

The history of art and literature is riddled with contradictions. Sublime glory and unspeakable horrors emanate from the same human source 

Representative Image
Representative Image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

William Shakespeare abandoned his wife Anne Hathaway and three children at their family home when he moved to London to build his career. A literary star was born all right, but Anne was left to fend for herself and her young family. At the end of a long, loveless marriage, the only thing the Bard bequeathed his wife in his will was “the second-best bed” in their home. British Romantic poet Lord Byron was a serial womaniser, and some of the relationships with his lovers put his violent, abusive tendencies on display. Sexual scandals surrounded him. There were rumours of an affair with his half-sister. His wife levelled accusations of domestic violence against him. Mired in debt and hit by an avalanche of scandals, Byron banished himself from England and travelled around Europe, probably asking the eternal question, “What exile can from himself flee?”   

British novelist Anne Perry committed a murder, along with her best friend, when she was a teenager. The murder victim was her friend’s mother. In a twisted stroke of irony, Perry went on to become a bestselling crime writer as an adult. The film Heavenly Creatures (dir. Peter Jackson) was inspired by Perry’s life story. William Golding, author of The Lord of the Flies, among other novels, explored the tensions between man’s savage instincts and civilisation’s craving for order with stunning insight in his works. But the Nobel Laureate had a dark secret. When a professor at Oxford was given access to Golding’s private unpublished journals, he discovered that the writer had tried to rape a 15-year-old school girl when he was an eighteen-year-old student. The news sent ripples of shock across the literary world. In post-war America, William S Burroughs, Beatnik hero and disrupter of all narrative conventions, shot and killed his wife at a party while he was playing a ‘shooting game’. He was charged with manslaughter, but only spent 13 days in jail.  

Patricia Highsmith’s psychological thriller novels always leave readers craving for more. Hugely successful in her writing career, Highsmith was also disturbingly racist. She often mocked non-white people in conversations and in her writing, and wrote disparaging comments about those who suffered the brutality of the Holocaust in her personal journals. The great American savant of the 20th century, Norman Mailer, once stabbed his wife at a party and severely injured her. She almost died and Mailer was jailed for it. Many years later, a more mellow Mailer said he would regret that act for the rest of his life. Novelist Ayn Rand of Atlas Shrugged fame, was of the view that European colonists were entitled take over Native American land. She also expressed her disgust of homosexuality openly and called it immoral.  

Untitled: Artwork by Sunil Padwal - null
To Separate Art From The Artist

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Celebrated Imagist poet Ezra Pound had strong anti-Semetic views. In a series of radio broadcasts in 1940, he went so far as to accuse the Jews of financing the war. Nobel Laureate and chronicler of immigrant lives V S Naipaul was so misogynistic that he publicly declared no woman writer was his equal. Women, according to Naipaul, are saddled with “the narrow view of the world” solely by virtue of their gender.    

When the #MeToo movement gained momentum in 2018 on Indian shores, several prominent writers and artists were accused of sexual harassment and abuse of power. Journalist and author M J Akbar resigned from his ministerial post after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat was accused of sexual harassment by a female journalist and an author. He sent out a public apology via social media to one of the accusers and denied the allegations made by the other. Award-winning painter and sculptor Jatin Das was accused by a female entrepreneur and a woman writer of sexually harassing them. He denied the charges levelled against him.          

Flawed humans who have wrecked lives while creating some of the most memorable works in history abound in the art world. Picasso, who his granddaughter said needed “the blood of those who loved him” to thrive, preyed on younger women. He was controlling and psychologically abusive. Dora Maar, the supremely talented surrealist painter and photographer, had a nervous breakdown after he ended their relationship. Three years before they parted, he had met his next mistress, Francoise Gilot. Going back in time and crossing over to Italian shores: Caravaggio, the pioneering Baroque painter, was a foul-tempered man. He would get into violent brawls, and was arrested multiple times for weapons possession. He also faced murder charges twice in his life. He was arrested and jailed for one, but he staged a jailbreak.       

Paul Gaugin, who dumped his wife and children in Europe and moved to French Polynesia, is a towering presence in modern art. He married three child brides in Tahiti. Many of his paintings are exotic, erotic, Euro-centric fantasies about the place and the people who lived there. This prompted British art critic Alistair Sooke to call him “a 19th century Harvey Weinstein”.  

The history of literature and art is riddled with contradictions. It is impossible to separate the light from the darkness, to understand fully how sublime glory and unspeakable horrors can emanate from the same human source.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  2. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  3. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  4. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  2. UP: Lawyer Held For 'Inciting' Woman's Self-Immolation Bid Near CM Yogi's Residence In Lucknow
  3. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  4. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  5. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  2. Taylor Swift Cancels Vienna Concerts After Austria Govt Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack
  3. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  4. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  5. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Highlights: Vinesh Appeals In CAS To Get Joint Silver, Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal; Sable Finishes 11th In Steeplechase
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign