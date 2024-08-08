The Light And The Darkness  

British novelist Anne Perry committed a murder, along with her best friend, when she was a teenager. The murder victim was her friend’s mother. In a twisted stroke of irony, Perry went on to become a bestselling crime writer as an adult. The film Heavenly Creatures (dir. Peter Jackson) was inspired by Perry’s life story. William Golding, author of The Lord of the Flies, among other novels, explored the tensions between man’s savage instincts and civilisation’s craving for order with stunning insight in his works. But the Nobel Laureate had a dark secret. When a professor at Oxford was given access to Golding’s private unpublished journals, he discovered that the writer had tried to rape a 15-year-old school girl when he was an eighteen-year-old student. The news sent ripples of shock across the literary world. In post-war America, William S Burroughs, Beatnik hero and disrupter of all narrative conventions, shot and killed his wife at a party while he was playing a ‘shooting game’. He was charged with manslaughter, but only spent 13 days in jail.