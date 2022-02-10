Short Poem | Hope Per Square Foot

Elections come, elections go and the issue of unemployment remains to be a growing crisis. Scattered promises do little help as millions and millions of youth of India are seeking opportunities. Ayush, a 19-year-old boy from Bihar, who left home in the hope of pursuing a career and earning a decent living, is now losing hope of having the life he imagined.



वो उड़ने के सपने लिए,

गांव छोड़ शहर आया था,

लेकर आएगा joining,

ऐसा वो कहकर मां से आया था,

अभी नहीं करना दीदी की शादी,

रोककर वो अपने पिता को आया था,

होली,दीवाली,छठ और ईद ,

सबकुछ उसने कमरे में मनाया था,

After 2 years:

आज फिर उसने फारम डाला,

खुश था वो vacancies देख के ,

Maths, Reasoning,Science और G.K,

तैयारी किया उसने दिन-रात एक कर के,

बीत चुके हैं अब साल दो,

नहीं निकाली है date अबतक इम्तिहान की,

बात भी उठने लगी है बहन के शादी की,

अब जरूरत उसे है पैसों की,

छोड़कर अपने सपने को,

अब वो कमाना चाहता है,

पिस चुका है वो इस चक्की में,

अब आटे की तरह वो रोटी बन जाना चाहता है।।



(By Ayush, a 19-year-old student from Bihar on the issue of unemployment)