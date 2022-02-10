Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Culture & Society

Short Poem | Hope Per Square Foot

Ayush, a 19-year-old student from Bihar on the issue of unemployment.

Short Poem | Hope Per Square Foot
Short poem on unemployment Vishnu Narayan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 3:11 pm

Elections come, elections go and the issue of unemployment remains to be a growing crisis. Scattered promises do little help as millions and millions of youth of India are seeking opportunities. Ayush, a 19-year-old boy from Bihar, who left home in the hope of pursuing a career and earning a decent living, is now losing hope of having the life he imagined. 
 

वो उड़ने के सपने लिए,
गांव छोड़ शहर आया था,

लेकर आएगा joining,
ऐसा वो कहकर मां से आया था,

अभी नहीं करना दीदी की शादी,
रोककर वो अपने पिता को आया था,

होली,दीवाली,छठ और ईद ,
सबकुछ उसने कमरे में मनाया था,

After 2 years:

आज फिर उसने फारम डाला,
खुश था वो vacancies देख के ,

Maths, Reasoning,Science और G.K,
तैयारी किया उसने दिन-रात एक कर के,

बीत चुके हैं अब साल दो,
नहीं निकाली है date अबतक इम्तिहान की,

बात भी उठने लगी है बहन के शादी की,
अब जरूरत उसे है पैसों की,

छोड़कर अपने सपने को,
अब वो कमाना चाहता है,

पिस चुका है वो इस चक्की में,
अब आटे की तरह वो रोटी बन जाना चाहता है।।

(By Ayush, a 19-year-old student from Bihar on the issue of unemployment)

Tags

Culture & Society Poems Poetry Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Bihar Youth Unemployment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Culture & Society

The Political Allegory Of Satyajit Ray’s 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'

The Political Allegory Of Satyajit Ray’s 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'

The Bengali Baul Band That Enthralled Psychedelic Audiences Of ‘60s US

In Memory Of My Father

'People Can Turn Violent If Pushed To A Corner': Sheba Jose

Slut Shaming, Misogyny: Modus Operandi Of ‘Progressive’ Schools

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked