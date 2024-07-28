Poems On Destiny And Sorrow: Translations Of Shrikant Verma's Works

The Dome of Manikarnika A dome often says to Manikarnika, Do not be sad, Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit you. There are some cremation grounds, Where not even a single corpse arrives. And even when it arrives, Its ablution doesn’t happen, In Ganga. What else can a dome say, Other than this. Only the dome, Can stay in Manikarnika alone. Do not be sad, Manikarnika, Sorrow is not a part of, Manikarnika’s destiny. Sorrow belongs to those, Who come to bring someone! And sorrow belonged to the one, Whom they leave behind. Fortunate are the ones who, Either come as a burden or carry a burden. To Kashi. And handover their sorrows, To Manikarnika. Do not be sad Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit us. There are domes, Those who eagerly wait for a corpse, Till their eyes become stone. A corpse still doesn’t come, What else can a dome say, Other than this.