Poems On Destiny And Sorrow: Translations Of Shrikant Verma's Works

वह मेरी नियनि थी
कई बार मैंउससेऊबा
और
नह ीं—जानता—हूँ—ककस ओर
चला गया।
कई बार मैंनेसींकल्प ककया।
कई बार
मैंनेअपनेको
किश्वास किलानेक कोकिि क —
हममेंसेहरेक
सींपूर्णहै।
कई बार मैंनेकनश्चय ककया
जो होगा सो होगा
रह लूूँगा—
और इस ख़याल पर
मुग्ध होता हुआ
कक मैंएक पहाड़ हूँ
समूचेआकाि को
अके ला सह लूूँगा।
कई बार मैंनेपौरुष का नकाब ओढ़
िह कु छ कछपाना चाहा
जो अींिर
कु रेि रहा था।
कई बार एक अूँधेरे से कनकल
िू सरेअूँधेरेमें
जानेक कोकिि क ,
लेककन प्रत्येक बार
रुका
और
मुड़ा
और
नह ींजानता हूँक्ोीं
अपनेह बनाए हुए
रास्ोींको
अपन ह
प ठ लाि
िहाूँलौट आया
िह जहाूँ
कनढाल पड़ हुई थ
कई बार मैंउससे
ऊबा
लेककन प्रत्येक बार
िह ींलौट आया।
It Was My Destiny
Often I got bored of it.
And
Do not know to which direction,
I went.
Several times I pledged,
Many times,
I tried to assure myself,
That each one among us,
Is complete.
Thousand times I decided,
Whatever happens will happen,
I will live.
And at this thought,
I was dazed.
That I am a mountain peak.
And can stand against,
The entire firmament.
Many times I wore the mask of manhood,
To conceal things,
That I scratched,
Within myself.
Numerous times I came out of,
One darkness trying to enter another,
But each time I stopped,
And
Turned
And
Do not know why!
The paths,
That I had made for myself.
I burdened all,
On my back myself.
And returned at the spot,
Where it was lying,
Exhausted.
Many time I got bored,
Of it and all this.
But each time,
I returned at the same spot.
The Dome of Manikarnika A dome often says to Manikarnika, Do not be sad, Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit you. There are some cremation grounds, Where not even a single corpse arrives. And even when it arrives, Its ablution doesn’t happen, In Ganga. What else can a dome say, Other than this. Only the dome, Can stay in Manikarnika alone. Do not be sad, Manikarnika, Sorrow is not a part of, Manikarnika’s destiny. Sorrow belongs to those, Who come to bring someone! And sorrow belonged to the one, Whom they leave behind. Fortunate are the ones who, Either come as a burden or carry a burden. To Kashi. And handover their sorrows, To Manikarnika. Do not be sad Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit us. There are domes, Those who eagerly wait for a corpse, Till their eyes become stone. A corpse still doesn’t come, What else can a dome say, Other than this.
(Note: A dome is a person who is responsible for cremation of dead bodies and Manikarnika is a sacred cremation riverfront or Ghat in Varanasi).