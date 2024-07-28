Culture & Society

Poems On Destiny And Sorrow: Translations Of Shrikant Verma's Works

Gunjan Joshi translates two poems of Shrikant Verma

Photo via Getty
Poems On Destiny And Sorrow: Translations Of Shrikant Verma's Works
info_icon

वह मेरी नियनि थी

कई बार मैंउससेऊबा

और

नह ीं—जानता—हूँ—ककस ओर

चला गया।

कई बार मैंनेसींकल्प ककया।

कई बार

मैंनेअपनेको

किश्वास किलानेक कोकिि क —

हममेंसेहरेक

सींपूर्णहै।

कई बार मैंनेकनश्चय ककया

जो होगा सो होगा

रह लूूँगा—

और इस ख़याल पर

मुग्ध होता हुआ

कक मैंएक पहाड़ हूँ

समूचेआकाि को

अके ला सह लूूँगा।

कई बार मैंनेपौरुष का नकाब ओढ़

िह कु छ कछपाना चाहा

जो अींिर

कु रेि रहा था।

कई बार एक अूँधेरे से कनकल

िू सरेअूँधेरेमें

जानेक कोकिि क ,

लेककन प्रत्येक बार

रुका

और

मुड़ा

और

नह ींजानता हूँक्ोीं

अपनेह बनाए हुए

रास्ोींको

अपन ह

प ठ लाि

िहाूँलौट आया

िह जहाूँ

कनढाल पड़ हुई थ

कई बार मैंउससे

ऊबा

लेककन प्रत्येक बार

िह ींलौट आया।

It Was My Destiny

Often I got bored of it.

And

Do not know to which direction,

I went.

Several times I pledged,

Many times,

I tried to assure myself,

That each one among us,

Is complete.

Thousand times I decided,

Whatever happens will happen,

I will live.

And at this thought,

I was dazed.

That I am a mountain peak.

And can stand against,

The entire firmament.

Many times I wore the mask of manhood,

To conceal things,

That I scratched,

Within myself.

Numerous times I came out of,

One darkness trying to enter another,

But each time I stopped,

And

Turned

And

Do not know why!

The paths,

That I had made for myself.

I burdened all,

On my back myself.

And returned at the spot,

Where it was lying,

Exhausted.

Many time I got bored,

Of it and all this.

But each time,

I returned at the same spot.

The Dome of Manikarnika A dome often says to Manikarnika, Do not be sad, Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit you. There are some cremation grounds, Where not even a single corpse arrives. And even when it arrives, Its ablution doesn’t happen, In Ganga. What else can a dome say, Other than this. Only the dome, Can stay in Manikarnika alone. Do not be sad, Manikarnika, Sorrow is not a part of, Manikarnika’s destiny. Sorrow belongs to those, Who come to bring someone! And sorrow belonged to the one, Whom they leave behind. Fortunate are the ones who, Either come as a burden or carry a burden. To Kashi. And handover their sorrows, To Manikarnika. Do not be sad Manikarnika! Sorrow doesn’t suit us. There are domes, Those who eagerly wait for a corpse, Till their eyes become stone. A corpse still doesn’t come, What else can a dome say, Other than this.

(Note: A dome is a person who is responsible for cremation of dead bodies and Manikarnika is a sacred cremation riverfront or Ghat in Varanasi).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Guides India To 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  2. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  3. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
  4. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  5. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  2. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 3 Students Killed After Floods In Delhi Coaching Centre; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala
  2. Delhi: 3 UPSC Aspirants Die After Coaching Centre Basements Floods In Old Rajinder Nagar; BJP Calls It 'Criminal Negligence'
  3. Delhi: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Basement Of IAS Coaching Centre, Rescue Ops Underway
  4. 'What Kind Of Democracy?': Bombay High Court Pulls Up Cop For Action Against Professor
  5. Stalin Slams Centre, Terms Union Budget 'Revenge' Against Entire India
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. At Least 10 Killed In Rocket Attack On Israel-Occupied Golan Heights
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs