You are asking a hopeless romantic the concept of hope in a world that is doing its best to prove the un reason able ness of the virtue of hope. I am a non-believer with a strong sense of belief in the possible. The possible allows us to inhabit-translate our ‘wish’ in a way that hope fails to achieve. Or to explore this differently the possible allows us to arrive at an intuitive state of Doing. We do. And in our doing we arrive. Each arrival opens us to fresh possibility. Or our version of what you may wish to call Hope. I am not capable of looking too far into the future. My life and work and if I may add my sense of the ‘humane’ tends to evolve out of what I often term ‘retrospective method’. When I look back. A kind of almost poetic meandering into pastways I see the logic that this ‘present me’ begins to understand. The choices. The role of chance. Luck. Lack of religion. Belief in the individual. Joy in doing things in the arts and my world of words. None of this is easy. But it isn’t meant to be. But the equal measures of stress and passion create a potent balance that allows me to make possible that. Which. Otherwise. Looks difficult. If not downright impossible. Thing about desire and its companion ‘expectation’ is that it keeps striving towards a receding future. Am almost elusive time-game where the future never arrives till it is too late. I feel when I look back at my life my most effective even cherished moments were those that made me immerse myself into the vulnerability of doing. The process was enough. Or to use the cliché of the ‘journey’ being enough in itself not the actual goal of ‘arriving’. I find stimulation in reversals here! Preferring to look at the past in awe rather than try and analyse it to arrive at some form of ‘hopeful’ future. I find this business of setting goals a restraining exercise. Allowing yourself to be handcuffed. A constraint. A boundary. A fence. A limit. A confining. Achieve. Implement. Be result oriented. Within a given time frame. Swords hanging overhead. Self-imposed targets. The bane of a world governed by the marketplace. Perform. Or perish. Disappear. Vanish. Fade away. Be replaced. By others. Till they too meet the same fate. Line after line of tin soldiers. Stretching into the distance. Ideas need a free rein. To be able to roam freely. Sometimes this can be a very exhilarating thing. The thrill of not knowing what lies ahead. The nervous pleasure that stems from taking a risk. Trusting that which is intuitive. In you. Not being able to predict or foresee is not a sign of foolhardiness. Or a crime. After all it is the future. No amount of mathematics and spending sleepless nights over an abacus of uncertainty will accurately foretell the future. Let it arrive. This future. When it does. Embrace it. As your present. See what it unfolds. Observe the process. Learn. After all what we do as publishers of reasonable independence is creative. There is an art. And a logic. Even a method to our passion. Only it is different from the dictates of a world desperate to clone itself. Replicate. Bringing something that stems from the minds and hearts of people we call authors and poets. Into this world. Is unique. Something that did not exist. Before. It does now. You made it happen. Like a midwife awaiting the first cry. A sign of hope. A severing of the cord. Sure. But also. A beginning. Something with drive. And the will to survive. The opposite of stillborn. That which we hold in our hands. A book.