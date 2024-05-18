Mother's Day Dilemma: Exploring The Societal Dual Standards And Systemic Injustices

As we reflect on Mother’s Day, it's imperative to confront the uncomfortable truths underlying the veneer of celebration. Genuine reverence for motherhood entails more than sentimental gestures; it demands a steadfast commitment to dismantling the structures of oppression and inequity that ensnare women in cycles of violence and subjugation. This necessitates not only legislative reform but also a profound cultural shift characterised by unwavering solidarity and accountability.



To effectuate meaningful change, concerted efforts must be directed towards fostering a culture of empowerment and support for survivors, bolstered by robust legal frameworks and comprehensive social services. This entails prioritising survivor-centric approaches that centre the voices and experiences of those most impacted by gender-based violence, while simultaneously holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.



Furthermore, comprehensive data collection and research are essential for informing evidence-based policies and interventions, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to address the root causes of violence and inequality. Only through a holistic and intersectional approach can we hope to create a world where Mother’s Day serves not as a hollow charade but as a beacon of hope and resilience for women striving for dignity, equality, and justice.