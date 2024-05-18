Mother's Day Dilemma: Exploring The Societal Dual Standards And Systemic Injustices

The celebration of Mother’s Day is a tradition deeply ingrained in global culture, originating from the heartfelt tribute paid by Anna Jarvis in 1907 to honour her mother's unwavering love and sacrifice. However, as we commemorate this day, it’s imperative to cast a discerning eye on the grim reality faced by countless mothers and women worldwide. Mere declarations of love and gratitude on social media platforms fall woefully short if not accompanied by tangible actions aimed at rectifying the systemic injustices plaguing women's lives.
Women, the bedrock of familial and societal progress, are often subjected to multifaceted exploitation and violence, exacerbating manifold upon marriage and motherhood. Emotional and physical abuse permeates both the domestic sphere and professional realms, ensnaring women in a labyrinth of torment and trauma. The statistics paint a harrowing picture: nearly 736 million women worldwide have endured various forms of domestic violence, with the toll of victimisation disproportionately borne by homemakers and working mothers alike. In a single day around 137 women succumbs to domestic violence at hands of family.
Despite the magnitude of this crisis, the stark reality is that a significant portion of incidents remain unreported, shrouded in a veil of silence perpetuated by societal stigma and institutional distrust. Women, conditioned by prevailing cultural norms, often internalise their suffering, relegating it to the realm of personal shame and isolation. Even when they do summon the courage to seek assistance, their avenues for redress are fraught with barriers, from inadequate legal protections to pervasive societal prejudices that cast doubt on their credibility and impede justice. Less than 40 per cent women report domestic abuse and only 10 per cent reach out to state institutions.
Currently, around 162 nations have domestic violence centric legislations for women, and around 147 nations have framed legislations on sexual harassment in the workplace. While legislative frameworks ostensibly exist to safeguard women's rights, their efficacy is frequently undercut by lax enforcement and systemic failures. In nations like India, despite the existence of laws criminalising domestic violence and sexual harassment, the gap between legislation and implementation remains glaringly wide. Out of 220 million Indian women facing domestic violence only 4,28,000+ cases were reported by NCRB in 2021, out of which 4 lakh cases were still pending in 2022. Similarly, situation is alarming in the developed nations as well. In the United Kingdom and the European Union, despite recent legislative advancements, the alarming prevalence of unprosecuted cases underscores the urgent need for more robust mechanisms of accountability and support. Only in London out of 95,113 reported cases only 6.6 percent prosecutions, and the rest of the cases are still pending. Correspondingly, 889,918 cases reported in England and Wales, with merely 51,288 prosecutions, and other persecuted women in dilemma.
Correspondingly, the erosion of reproductive rights, exemplified by the restrictive abortion laws in the United States, serves as a poignant reminder of the pervasive infringement upon women's autonomy and bodily integrity. The juxtaposition of purported celebrations of motherhood with the systemic erosion of women's rights highlights the dissonance pervading societal narratives, raising fundamental questions about the authenticity of such observances.
The inherent gendered expectations surrounding caregiving roles, coupled with maternity benefits legislation, were intended to support the well-being of both mothers and newborns. However, in practice, these measures often backfire, hindering women's professional advancement. As women increasingly engage in the workforce as an essential component of the global economy, the struggle to balance work and caregiving responsibilities intensifies, particularly for young girls contemplating their future prospects. This dichotomy contributes to a decline in the global population as women face difficult choices regarding family planning and career aspirations, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive support systems that promote genuine gender quality and work-life balance.
As we reflect on Mother’s Day, it's imperative to confront the uncomfortable truths underlying the veneer of celebration. Genuine reverence for motherhood entails more than sentimental gestures; it demands a steadfast commitment to dismantling the structures of oppression and inequity that ensnare women in cycles of violence and subjugation. This necessitates not only legislative reform but also a profound cultural shift characterised by unwavering solidarity and accountability.
To effectuate meaningful change, concerted efforts must be directed towards fostering a culture of empowerment and support for survivors, bolstered by robust legal frameworks and comprehensive social services. This entails prioritising survivor-centric approaches that centre the voices and experiences of those most impacted by gender-based violence, while simultaneously holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.
Furthermore, comprehensive data collection and research are essential for informing evidence-based policies and interventions, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to address the root causes of violence and inequality. Only through a holistic and intersectional approach can we hope to create a world where Mother’s Day serves not as a hollow charade but as a beacon of hope and resilience for women striving for dignity, equality, and justice.
In conclusion, Mother’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions of women to society, yet it also serves as a sobering indictment of the persistent injustices and inequities that pervade our world. As we honor the mothers in our lives, let us commit ourselves to the arduous yet essential task of building a future where every woman can live free from fear and violence, where the celebration of motherhood is not merely a symbolic gesture but a tangible reality.
Sagina Walyat is a Women Rights Lawyer at High Courts, President SAARC Women Business Council- South Asia (WICCI) and AsiaGlobal Fellow, The University of Hong Kong.
Dr Richa Krishnan (PhD) is a Policy Analyst & London-based Gender Researcher.