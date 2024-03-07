'Kathak Gave Me Happiness And Identity': Shama Bhate

In her long career, Bhate has gone from being a young talent, and a lead dancer to a seasoned veteran who also witnessed being pushed aside to take a backseat among a cohort of young dancers.

“I wouldn’t want appreciation from the audience out of sympathy for my age or because I am a Guru. Now, people appreciate me more for the dance and not for my ravishing beauty and youth,” she says with laughter.

Born three years after India gained independence, in October 1950, Bhate was exposed to the refined world of art and culture, sports, and literature from an early age. After seeing Pandita Rohini Bhate perform, she was drawn to Kathak. She went on to enroll at her dance institute at the age of eight and mastered the nuances of Kathak under her tutelage. “I was influenced by her charisma, teachings, persona, and eruditeness. It gave me happiness and identity. There was no idea of commercial success at that time. I wanted to learn about Kathak as much as I could,” she said.