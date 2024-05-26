How Gregory Peck Became A Metaphor For Righteousness

The two kids are six-year-old Scout which happens to be the narrator, and her 10-year-old brother Jem. Both live with their lawyer father, Atticus Finch in the nondescript town of Alabama. During the long and hot summer days of 1932, Scout and her brother play with a friend in their neighbourhood. Scout gets into tiffs with her school mates, both the siblings try to unravel the mystery behind the ramshackle house at the end of their street, and travail to find out more about its mysterious occupant. Scout grows up with wise words of her father buzzing in her ears and conscience that say, “If you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” As the story progresses, Atticus is asked to defend a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. The courtroom sequence is one of my favourites in the movie, where the children witness their father demolishing the prosecution with his wit and ingenuity.