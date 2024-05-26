Manthan And The Art Of The Propaganda Film

He sets up the semi-feudal hierarchies of oppression primarily through Mishra (played by Amrish Puri) who owns a private dairy business, and the high caste Sarpanch (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda). These two form the political and economic nexus of power and work to sustain an exploitative system that bleeds the farmers dry. The effects of the cooperative are seen through two characters who represent the ones most oppressed or marginalized – the strident Bindu (played by Smita Patil), a woman in a fiercely patriarchal community, and Bhola (played by Naseeruddin Shah), who is both Dalit and an illegitimate son. Bhola is an outsider on account of both his birth and his caste and his simmering barely controlled rage is symptomatic of everyone like him living in unequal and abusive communities. These are social settings whose oppressive structures have deep roots and long histories. The ones in power have more than one way to maintain their ascendancy over the poor. In the film’s third act, the Sarpanch and Mishra in their desperation conspire to burn down the farmers’ homes and then offer them shelter and help. It allows them to reassert a paternalistic relationship which they remind the farmers will not be forthcoming from the cooperative people. Manohar Rao (played by Girish Karnad), the man in charge of the cooperative, is almost entirely representative of the ideals of liberal progress and education. He is sent packing after having been falsely accused of rape. Those in power are extremely reluctant to give it up. When the Sarpanch loses the election his bafflement at this impossible turn of events is a good indicator of how deep-rooted these relations of power are. The idea of the cooperative might sound fantastic on paper, but it will have to deal with the complicated ground realities. Bhola refers to the cooperative as ‘sisoty’, which seems to suggest that endeavours of this kind will have to adapt themselves to the local ‘accents’ of a place.