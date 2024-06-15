Food, Memory And Grief

But even in this torturous limbo you can see them in photographs, food, writing, art and in yourself. You can always carry the scent of joy in giving and in caring, in evolving. Just make sure they are never dusty or stale. Now with Ma gone I am clearly an orphan, the lemony sunshine of my childhood gone. But do memories get over once the tears dry? Whenever food is laid on the table, the special mangsho, labra or paneer, the fluorescent dals, or koraishuttir kochuri, I am reminded of us sitting on the lawn shelling peas, catching the winter sun and eating crisp parathas, and I can smell her presence close by. It’s like catching the sun on my lap, my mother’s love and her cooking. As a Russian poet rightly said, "It’s not people who die but the world dies with them." Mother stood like a testimony of cherishing companionship through food. Our cosmopolitan idea may deride women who spend hours in the kitchen and this visible labour, an invisible form of love, which we often take for granted. The aromatic universe of potol er dolma and phool kopir shingara, the traditional delights are all gone. But Ma was and will remain for me a food genie who could cook and feed anyone instantly. And definitely, I feel she’s next to me, smiling with joy, when I am feeding people. Her inheritance.