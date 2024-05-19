Decoding Life After Loss: A Daughter's Meditative Journey

A life must have one strong goal. My goal was my father and his breath. Now I have no endline to reach, for I have bid him goodbye. However, my father always said that it is important to work, to set goals and to achieve them. A dream can break and scatter, yet the essence of that dream will always remain instilled in the core of heart. My dream is to survive and build a few paths in this world which could be alternative choices for humans - to take or not take the paths - will be their decision but those paths will take them to 'self-reflections'; the very first step is to listen to the family members and not judge them or take them for granted. The parents want nothing, only an assurance that their children are happy and successful. Even though at times it is quite a mammoth task to be successful, yet keeping the parents comfortable is not a very difficult work.