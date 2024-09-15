A Lamp In The Storm: Mumtaz Shireen At 100

Shireen is counted as one of the few writers in Urdu literature with extremely scholarly perception. She also wrote beautiful short-stories embellished with modern trends; and expanded the breadth of Urdu through translations of the world’s best short-stories. Her natural elegant taste is apparent from both these references. She was not only a good short-story writer but possessed the highest consciousness to evaluate the standards of the art of short-story writing as well. She may undoubtedly not be considered one of the three best Urdu short-story writers but her skill, literary consciousness, creative sensitivity and intelligence have contributed immensely to the Urdu short-story and its critique. As a woman fiction writer, Shireen emerged from the circle of suppressed, suffocated and limited ideas to use an expanded reflective standard for the topical sequence of her short-stories, presenting themes from such a world, of which most readers are aware of and familiar with. From this angle her uniqueness in the history of the Urdu short-story is indisputable.