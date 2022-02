Hacked

Flawlessly neat from below

A woman

Is a continuous rupture

Searing deep

Through her body and soul

Rupture is her home

She carries inside the bag

Of her skin

She lives inside it

Her entire life

Whenever I see the earth

Cracked I peep into

The dark crater

To look for the woman

Lost inside it



(Durga Prasad Panda is a bilingual poet and critic. He edited a Reader on Jayanta Mahapatra for Sahitya Akademi. )