Unique Modak Flavors To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Traditional & Modern Modak Recipes

Modak, Ganpati Bappa’s favourite delectable dumpling is a compulsory sweet in Ganesh Chaturthi. As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, making different types of Modak for Bappa, the beloved deity, to make him happy and seek blessings is essential. The vibrant festival of Vinayak Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Modak, also known as Modakam, Kudumu, Kudubu, and Kozhakkattai in other Indian languages, is offered to Modakpriya Ganesha during the 10-day festival, celebrated enthusiastically all over India. This article will highlight the Modak varieties to savour this Ganesh Chaturthi.
Varieties of Modak recipes you can’t resist:
Ukadiche Modak
The most popular and essential modak is Ukadiche. Made with soft rice flour, jaggery and coconut, this and a Modak is steamed to perfection. They are made with perfect flavour and sweet contrast to the timeless taste of the dough. Make your Ganesh Chaturthi more special and delightful with these sweet Ukadiche Modak, served hot with ghee.
Fried Modak
If you want to try something crispy and tasty for the Ganpati celebration, then you should try your hands on fried Modak, which is an alternative version to the steamed one. The dough is prepared from wheat flour and filled with traditional chewy coconut stuffings and a jaggery mixture. These fried Modaks should be well-fried until golden brown, giving them a crunchy and crispy exterior covering.
Chocolate Modak
This festive season will not go without chocolate. This chocolate Modak is a modern twist that is hard to resist. The outer cover will be made with chocolate powder and glucose biscuits and stuffed with melted chocolate ganache. This ultimate chocolate Modak is especially for young people and kids. The filling can also be grated coconut, or dry fruits, as per your choice. Perfect for those looking to add a fresh version and a contemporary touch to their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Mawa Modak
Mawa Modak, popularly known as Khoya Modak, is another unique delectable recipe, made with condensed milk solids (Khoya) and is perfect for this beautiful festival of Lord Ganesha. The dough is made of mawa and sugar, flavoured with saffron and cardamom. With its rich, creamy texture and sweet flavour, Mawa Modak is a delicious treat, garnished with slivers of nuts, often enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Paneer Modak
If you want a delightful variation on the traditional sweet dumplings, then experiment with the paneer Modak recipe. Made with a creamy filling of paneer (Indian cottage cheese), is kneaded with sugar, cardamom, and saffron to form soft and moldable Modaks. The making of this modak is unique, satisfying, and ideal for the Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. Paneer Modak is a popular choice and is enjoyed by people of all ages due to its irresistible taste and easy-to-make nature.
Coconut Modak
A classic and beloved sweet treat, coconut Modak, is made with desiccated coconut mixed with condensed milk or jaggery. The filling can either be the traditional coconut jaggery mix or a dry fruit blend. The ideal combination of texture and flavour will lead to an irresistible experience. This coconut modak is easy to make and saves you priceless time, making it a perfect addition to any festive occasion. South Indian people love to make this coconut Modak, as coconut is a staple in many sweets.
Dry-fruits Modak
A healthy alternative, dry-fruit Modak, is delicious, nutritious, and ideal for this celebration. The filling of the Modak is made of rich chopped almonds, pistachios, and cashews mixed with dates to offer a nutty sweetness. You can also add coconut or mava for a good base. This dry-fruit Modak is best for health-conscious people of all ages during Ganesh Chaturthi.
As we have shared so many delicious options for this Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, we expect the festival, will be a sweet affair. Let this celebration be more vibrant, and offer these delightful treats to Lord Ganesha with a pure heart. Enjoy the day of Bappa by celebrating old customs and new tastes!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!