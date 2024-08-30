Unique Modak Flavors To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Traditional & Modern Modak Recipes

Modak, Ganpati Bappa’s favourite delectable dumpling is a compulsory sweet in Ganesh Chaturthi. As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, making different types of Modak for Bappa, the beloved deity, to make him happy and seek blessings is essential. The vibrant festival of Vinayak Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Modak, also known as Modakam, Kudumu, Kudubu, and Kozhakkattai in other Indian languages, is offered to Modakpriya Ganesha during the 10-day festival, celebrated enthusiastically all over India. This article will highlight the Modak varieties to savour this Ganesh Chaturthi.