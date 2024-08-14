Brand Studio

Top Parsi Food Spots In Mumbai For Navroz 2024

As the aroma of saffron-infused rice and slow-cooked dhansak travels through the streets of Mumbai, the city knows it's time to welcome Navroz, the Parsi New Year on August 16th, 2024.

Kyani Bakery & Co.
Kyani Bakery & Co.
info_icon

Residing in the western coastal part of India, the city of Mumbai has plenty of spots offering delightful Persian food, serving the Indian palate just right. The city is full of Parsi foods that are a perfect fusion of Persian and Indian cuisines that have been preserved over the years. Here's your guide to some incredible Parsi food spots, from iconic heritage havens to modern interpretations:

Kyani Bakery & Co.

Opened in 1904, this well-known bakery is one of the favorites for breakfast and brunch plans. In the proximity of Marine Lines, you will experience the warmth of Parsi hospitality in this renowned establishment. Savor the rich and complex flavors of Keema Pav and Chicken mutton puff  – a true testament to Parsi culinary ingenuity.

Must-Have Dish: Akuri, Beans on Toast

Yazdani Bakery & Restaurant

Yazdani Bakery & Restaurant
info_icon

Transport yourself to a bygone era at Yazdani Bakery & Restaurant. This legendary cafe, adorned with faded charm and a timeless ambiance, offers a taste of tradition. Sink your teeth into a hearty Dhanasak, a lentil and meat stew bursting with flavor, and don’t forget to indulge in the classic Bun Maska Chai, a warm, buttery breakfast bun dipped in fragrant Irani tea – a match made in culinary heaven.

Must-Have Dish: Dhanasak

SodaBottleOpenerWala

info_icon

For a contemporary take on Parsi cuisine, head to SodaBottleOpenerWala. This restaurant injects a playful energy into classic dishes, creating visually stunning presentations without compromising on the essence of Parsi flavors.

While the restaurant chain is fairly new, their Parsi servings are not to be missed for this reason alone. Be prepared to be surprised and delighted by their innovative creations.

Must-Have Dish: Eggs Kejriwal and Khari Toast

Parsi Dhaba

Parsi Dhaba
info_icon

With a variety of Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free options, Parsi Dhaba is a rustic dining space offering ample options in Parsi cuisines. Highly praised for their hospitality, this family dining offers rich Parsi flavors with satisfying enough portions to keep you coming back.

Must-Have Dish: Berry Pulao

RTI Foods by Sir Ratan Tata Institute

RTI Foods by Sir Ratan Tata Institute
info_icon

Venture beyond the usual suspects and discover hidden gems like Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) Foods. This lesser-known restaurant offers a glimpse into authentic Parsi home-style cooking, with generous portions and pocket-friendly prices. Prepare to be welcomed by the warmth of a family kitchen and the chance to savor dishes prepared with love.

Gallops

Gallops
info_icon

If you’re short on time, Gallops is your answer. This popular eatery offers a casual and efficient service, perfect for a quick yet delicious Parsi meal. Fuel up for the day with their signature Keema Pav, a spicy minced meat dish served with fluffy bread rolls, or grab a hearty bun filled with their slow-cooked Sall

i Boti, aromatic shredded mutton in a rich gravy.

Must-Have Dish: Keema Pav

Cafe Irani Chaii

info_icon

While not strictly fine-dining Parsi, cafes like Cafe Irani Chaii are essential to include in your itinerary. These cafes offer Irani fare that beautifully complements the Parsi food scene. Sip on their strong Irani chai and relish Irani delicacies like the creamy Akuri (scrambled eggs) or the melt-in-your-mouth Bun Maska.

Must-Have Dish: Irani Chai and Akuri

With this rich collection in front of you, let’s gear up for this delightful food trail of Parsi cuisine in Mumbai on this Navroz. From classics and legends opened ages ago to present-day recreations and treasures, get ready to pamper your palate and soak in the gracious flavors of the Parsi ethos.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  2. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  3. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  4. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  5. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Parts Of WB Observe 12-Hr Bandh, CM Mamata To Lead Protest Tomorrow
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Will Remain With Party': Santanu Sen On Reports Of TMC Sacking Him Over Remarks Against RG Kar Hospital
  4. In Search Of Sita's Essence Through The Works Of Folk Artists
  5. Not 'That Girl': Breaking Free From Beauty Standards
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  3. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  4. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  4. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  5. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  2. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  3. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today, J&K Poll Dates Likely To Be Out
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  6. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  7. Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry