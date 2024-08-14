Top Parsi Food Spots In Mumbai For Navroz 2024

Residing in the western coastal part of India, the city of Mumbai has plenty of spots offering delightful Persian food, serving the Indian palate just right. The city is full of Parsi foods that are a perfect fusion of Persian and Indian cuisines that have been preserved over the years. Here's your guide to some incredible Parsi food spots, from iconic heritage havens to modern interpretations:
Opened in 1904, this well-known bakery is one of the favorites for breakfast and brunch plans. In the proximity of Marine Lines, you will experience the warmth of Parsi hospitality in this renowned establishment. Savor the rich and complex flavors of Keema Pav and Chicken mutton puff – a true testament to Parsi culinary ingenuity.
Must-Have Dish: Akuri, Beans on Toast
Transport yourself to a bygone era at Yazdani Bakery & Restaurant. This legendary cafe, adorned with faded charm and a timeless ambiance, offers a taste of tradition. Sink your teeth into a hearty Dhanasak, a lentil and meat stew bursting with flavor, and don’t forget to indulge in the classic Bun Maska Chai, a warm, buttery breakfast bun dipped in fragrant Irani tea – a match made in culinary heaven.
Must-Have Dish: Dhanasak
For a contemporary take on Parsi cuisine, head to SodaBottleOpenerWala. This restaurant injects a playful energy into classic dishes, creating visually stunning presentations without compromising on the essence of Parsi flavors.
While the restaurant chain is fairly new, their Parsi servings are not to be missed for this reason alone. Be prepared to be surprised and delighted by their innovative creations.
Must-Have Dish: Eggs Kejriwal and Khari Toast
With a variety of Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-free options, Parsi Dhaba is a rustic dining space offering ample options in Parsi cuisines. Highly praised for their hospitality, this family dining offers rich Parsi flavors with satisfying enough portions to keep you coming back.
Must-Have Dish: Berry Pulao
Venture beyond the usual suspects and discover hidden gems like Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) Foods. This lesser-known restaurant offers a glimpse into authentic Parsi home-style cooking, with generous portions and pocket-friendly prices. Prepare to be welcomed by the warmth of a family kitchen and the chance to savor dishes prepared with love.
If you’re short on time, Gallops is your answer. This popular eatery offers a casual and efficient service, perfect for a quick yet delicious Parsi meal. Fuel up for the day with their signature Keema Pav, a spicy minced meat dish served with fluffy bread rolls, or grab a hearty bun filled with their slow-cooked Sall
i Boti, aromatic shredded mutton in a rich gravy.
Must-Have Dish: Keema Pav
While not strictly fine-dining Parsi, cafes like Cafe Irani Chaii are essential to include in your itinerary. These cafes offer Irani fare that beautifully complements the Parsi food scene. Sip on their strong Irani chai and relish Irani delicacies like the creamy Akuri (scrambled eggs) or the melt-in-your-mouth Bun Maska.
Must-Have Dish: Irani Chai and Akuri
With this rich collection in front of you, let’s gear up for this delightful food trail of Parsi cuisine in Mumbai on this Navroz. From classics and legends opened ages ago to present-day recreations and treasures, get ready to pamper your palate and soak in the gracious flavors of the Parsi ethos.