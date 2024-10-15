Top Fun Things To Do In Delhi With Siblings On Bhai Dooj 2024

The metropolitan city of Delhi has everything that you are seeking to enjoy. Delhi offers a variety of fun activities that will make you involved throughout the day. So, why waste your time when you have so many things to do? This Bhai Dooj, enjoy the sibling day exploring the city’s adventurous journey. From heritage walks to having the best street foods, you will enjoy each thing and will get extra time with your siblings. Here is the ultimate guide to all the super fun and coolest things you can do with your siblings during Bhai Dooj in Delhi.
Activities or things to do in Delhi with your siblings.
Heritage Walks and Historical Tours
There is an amazing way to explore Delhi and learn about the city’s rich past with your siblings. As you stroll through historic tours, you’ll discover the picturesque hidden gems, learn about local legends, and appreciate the rich cultural tapestry that has shaped your community. You can stroll around Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Lodi Garden, and Mehrauli Archeological Park or embark on a guided heritage walk in old Delhi with your siblings, a unique opportunity to connect with your city's past and create lasting memories together.
Timing: Early morning or late afternoon is the best time for historical strolls.
Book Shopping
Book shopping will be an interesting way to gift your siblings the book they want. Wander through the charming streets, explore bookstores, and buy classic novels and contemporary fiction for each other. We suggest you stroll around, shop for books, and other stuff and grab some street food to remember this auspicious day. If you both love reading, you can also go to Fakir Chand, Full Circle, or Bahrisons for more interesting books.
Timing: Anytime, but early morning or late afternoon are best to avoid scorching heat.
Bowling
Bowling with siblings is a fun and competitive way to spend quality time together. Whether you're aiming for a perfect 300 or just trying to beat each other's high score, it's a great opportunity to laugh, bond, and create lasting memories. The friendly rivalry can add an extra element of excitement, while the shared experience can strengthen your sibling relationship.
Where to try in Delhi: PVR Pacific Mall (3rd Floor), Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Yes Minister (Kalu Sarai, Essex Farms, Delhi), SMAAASH (Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi), etc.
Price per head: 250- 500 (approx).
Adventure Parks
Adventure parks in Delhi offer an exciting way to bond with your siblings on Bhai Dooj. Popular options like Adventure Island in Rohini and Elevate in Gurugram have a range of attractions, including roller coasters and rope courses, ensuring something for everyone. Many parks also feature food courts and shopping areas, making it one of the best options for a day of fun and relaxation. Delhi’s adventure parks are perfect for siblings seeking adrenaline or simply wanting to spend quality time!
Mystery Rooms
Escape the ordinary at Connaught Place's thrilling mystery rooms! Gather your siblings and embark on a thrilling adventure together. Solve puzzle, and crack codes, and work as a team to escape before time runs out. With immersive themes and challenging challenges, these escape rooms offer an unforgettable experience that will test your problem-solving skills and bond with your family.
Where to try: M 94, Connaught Place, Opp. Shankar Market New Delhi, Hidden Hour (Hauz Khas Village), Mystery Rooms (Rajouri Garden, New Delhi), etc.
Timing: 11:00 AM- 10:00 PM
Ticket price: 500 onwards
Duration: 1 Hour.
Sky Jumper Trampoline Park
SkyJumper Trampoline Park is a haven for kids and adults alike! It's a massive indoor playground filled with trampolines, dodgeball courts, foam pits, and even a climbing wall. It's the perfect place to let loose, have fun, and get some exercise. With its energetic atmosphere and exciting activities, SkyJumper is a great place to spend an afternoon with friends and family.
Where to try: Jumper Trampoline Park Inside Adventure Island, Metro Walk Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, etc.
Timing: 11:30 AM-10:00 PM
Price per head: 450 - 1000.
Museum of Illusions
What could be a better place to enjoy with siblings than this Museum of Illusion in Delhi? Imagine a place where your eyes play tricks on you, and reality seems to bend and warp. That's exactly what awaits you and your siblings at the Museum of Illusions. Explore a world of optical illusions, mind-boggling puzzles, and interactive exhibits. From leaning towers to disappearing heads, there's something to amaze and entertain everyone. Get ready to enjoy the unforgettable memories of the Bhai Dooj occasion.
Where to try: A 30-33 Inner Block, Connaught Place, Delhi
Timing: 10:00 AM- 9:00 PM
Price per head: 500- 1000+ GST per person.
Amusement Park or Water Park
If you are looking for some fun thrilling things to do then can consider amusement parks! From the adrenaline-pumping rides at Adventure Island to the water slides at Worlds of Wonder, there's something for everyone. You can also explore the dinosaur-themed park for a unique experience. Don't forget to try the delicious food and snacks available at the park. Get ready for a day of laughter, excitement, and unforgettable memories with your family.
Where to try: Delhi Eye, Kalindi Kunj Park, Okhla, Splash Water Park (Main GT Karnal Road, Alipur), World of Wonders (Sector 38-A, Noida), Adventure Island (Sector 10- Rohini)
Timing: 11 AM- 6 PM
Price per head: 250-1000.
Delhi is a city brimming with opportunities for siblings to bond over various activities. Try these activities or things to make the day more special and memorable. Delhi has something to offer every sibling pair. From fun-filled experiences to meaningful moments, the capital provides ample opportunities to create memories that will last a lifetime.