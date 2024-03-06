In a country where opportunity isn't always equal, Indian female athletes come from humble backgrounds and break down barriers to achieve astonishing feats. They are not here just for the sake of winning and breaking records, but also to disprove the notion that men are superior in sports. On this Women's Day, we salute their wonderful paths and honor their indomitable spirits that are driven by their strength and resilience.
Dipa Karmakar: First Indian Gymnast in an Olympic Final
Dipa Karmakar is now a renowned figure in India, a gymnast who has become a heartthrob of millions for her magnetic journey and brave soul. On the occasion of Women's Day, we are proud to celebrate her success and admire how she influences the future generation of women and girls in this country.
Being born in Tripura, Dipa had limited access to training facilities and financial constraints in her childhood. The unavailability of ideal training facilities and financial hardships made her dream almost impossible. With her family and coaches' support, she did not give up and became one of the most exciting rising stars in gymnastics. Dipa defied the odds to become the first Indian woman gymnast to compete in the Olympics. Her signature move, the "Produnova," a daring vault named after the Russian gymnast who first performed it, showed her fearlessness through the daring move. Though she narrowly missed a medal in Rio, Dipa's performance captivated the hearts of millions.
Dipa not only made a mark in the sports world but also influenced others. She is the one who is an outspoken champion of women's freedom and gender equality. She actively participates in programs focused on education and healthcare for girls in rural areas.
Rani Rampal: The torch-bearer of Indian Hockey
Rani Rampal is a name synonymous with Indian hockey. The captain of the Indian women's hockey team is an inspiration to young girls and athletes across the nation. Rising from a small village in Haryana, India. She started playing hockey at the age of six and instantly grew to love it. Even though she encountered many obstacles, such as lack of funding and inadequate infrastructure, her enthusiasm and commitment helped her to push on.
She has played for India in many international tournaments, including the Olympics, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games. Under Rani's captaincy, the Indian women's hockey team secured a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and reached a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics. Her brilliant performances have fetched her many awards, including the Padma Shri award in 2020.
Dutee Chand: India’s fastest woman athlete
Dutee Chand, the national champion in the women's 100-meter sprint, is not only a fast athlete but a role model as well. She has become a pioneer for women's rights and LGBTQ+ inclusion in India. On this Women's Day, we celebrate her incredible achievements and firm determination.
Dutee was born in a below-poverty-line weavers’ family in Odisha. Taking her sister as an inspiration, she developed a passion for sprinting and soon became a rising star in Indian athletics. Her determination came across a major setback when she was forced to undergo a hyperandrogenism test in 2014. Later, she confronted the discriminatory regulations, and she was permitted to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which led to a historic win for athlete rights and body integrity.
She is not only an athlete who has won many championships; she is also a vocal supporter of equal rights and LGBTQ+ in India. She came out as gay in 2019, being the first openly LGBTQ+ athlete in a country-level individual sport in India. Her courage has been a role model to many individuals in expressing themselves and fighting for equal rights.
Jhulan Goswami: Queen of Wickets
Today, on the celebration of Women's Day, we pay tribute to Jhulan Goswami, a name that will forever be remembered in the history of Indian women's cricket. She is the uncontested ruler of wickets in the women's international cricket world, and her legacy is a source of inspiration for youngsters who want to take up the bat and strive towards their dreams.
Jhulan was born in the Nadia district, West Bengal where her love for cricket started despite the difficulties faced. Not having the infrastructure and financial issues wasn't able to stop her determination. She held the bat for the first time at the age of 15 and thus, the journey of a great cricketer began.
Her amazing pace bowling and valuable leadership made her the spine of the Indian team. Her achievements were recognized both on and off the field, as she received the prestigious ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award in 2007 and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2010.
She is a prominent voice for gender equality and girls’ empowerment. Her courageous spirit and leadership are not only role models for aspiring cricketers but also the individuals across different fields who are chasing their dreams and striving for a more equal society.
Asha Gond: The Skater Girl
The story of Asha Gond is about breaking norms and choosing the way you want to live. This is the story of a young girl from a rural village in Madhya Pradesh, India, who has become a skateboarding champion, shattering stereotypes, and serving as an example to the youth. Her journey was not only remarkable but also caught the eye of filmmakers who made a movie about her, called ‘Skater Girl’ released by Netflix in 2021.
A new skatepark in Asha's village of Janwaar, built-in 2015 thanks to German activist Ulrike Reinhard, sparked a love for skateboarding, especially among young girls. This project, open to everyone, gave Asha and her friends the chance to try a sport they wouldn't normally have access to in their community.
Asha was an excellent learner who was able to climb the ranks faster than most, showing her great ability and commitment. She has been a part of many national-level competitions and even had an opportunity to represent India at the 2018 World Skateboarding Championships held in China, being the first female skateboarder from India.
The impact of Asha goes beyond the park. She was one of the two people who started the non-profit organization Barefoot Skateboarders, which seeks to provide an opportunity for underprivileged children to grow and learn skateboarding as a tool for social transformation. She is a figure that young girls could look up to, proving that regardless of their background, or the limitations imposed by society, they could still strive to pursue their dreams.
These women are not just athletes, they are role models, changemakers, and beacons of hope. They smash stereotypes, break down barriers, and change the meaning of womanhood in India. Their stories remind us that with hard work, determination, and a belief in oneself, anything is possible. Let's celebrate their achievements and continue to fight for a world where all women and girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential, both on and off the field.