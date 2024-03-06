Dutee was born in a below-poverty-line weavers’ family in Odisha. Taking her sister as an inspiration, she developed a passion for sprinting and soon became a rising star in Indian athletics. Her determination came across a major setback when she was forced to undergo a hyperandrogenism test in 2014. Later, she confronted the discriminatory regulations, and she was permitted to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which led to a historic win for athlete rights and body integrity.

She is not only an athlete who has won many championships; she is also a vocal supporter of equal rights and LGBTQ+ in India. She came out as gay in 2019, being the first openly LGBTQ+ athlete in a country-level individual sport in India. Her courage has been a role model to many individuals in expressing themselves and fighting for equal rights.

Jhulan Goswami: Queen of Wickets

Today, on the celebration of Women's Day, we pay tribute to Jhulan Goswami, a name that will forever be remembered in the history of Indian women's cricket. She is the uncontested ruler of wickets in the women's international cricket world, and her legacy is a source of inspiration for youngsters who want to take up the bat and strive towards their dreams.

Jhulan was born in the Nadia district, West Bengal where her love for cricket started despite the difficulties faced. Not having the infrastructure and financial issues wasn't able to stop her determination. She held the bat for the first time at the age of 15 and thus, the journey of a great cricketer began.

Her amazing pace bowling and valuable leadership made her the spine of the Indian team. Her achievements were recognized both on and off the field, as she received the prestigious ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award in 2007 and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2010.

She is a prominent voice for gender equality and girls’ empowerment. Her courageous spirit and leadership are not only role models for aspiring cricketers but also the individuals across different fields who are chasing their dreams and striving for a more equal society.

Asha Gond: The Skater Girl

The story of Asha Gond is about breaking norms and choosing the way you want to live. This is the story of a young girl from a rural village in Madhya Pradesh, India, who has become a skateboarding champion, shattering stereotypes, and serving as an example to the youth. Her journey was not only remarkable but also caught the eye of filmmakers who made a movie about her, called ‘Skater Girl’ released by Netflix in 2021.



A new skatepark in Asha's village of Janwaar, built-in 2015 thanks to German activist Ulrike Reinhard, sparked a love for skateboarding, especially among young girls. This project, open to everyone, gave Asha and her friends the chance to try a sport they wouldn't normally have access to in their community.

Asha was an excellent learner who was able to climb the ranks faster than most, showing her great ability and commitment. She has been a part of many national-level competitions and even had an opportunity to represent India at the 2018 World Skateboarding Championships held in China, being the first female skateboarder from India.

The impact of Asha goes beyond the park. She was one of the two people who started the non-profit organization Barefoot Skateboarders, which seeks to provide an opportunity for underprivileged children to grow and learn skateboarding as a tool for social transformation. She is a figure that young girls could look up to, proving that regardless of their background, or the limitations imposed by society, they could still strive to pursue their dreams.

These women are not just athletes, they are role models, changemakers, and beacons of hope. They smash stereotypes, break down barriers, and change the meaning of womanhood in India. Their stories remind us that with hard work, determination, and a belief in oneself, anything is possible. Let's celebrate their achievements and continue to fight for a world where all women and girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential, both on and off the field.