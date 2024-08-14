The History And Significance Of Navroz In India

Sabzeh (sprouted grains): Symbolizing regeneration or growth for new living and new life.

Samanu (sweet pudding): Symbolizing strength and authority.

Seer (garlic): Having symbolic meaning associated with health and medicine.

Seeb (apple): Representing beauty and good health.

Senjed (dried oleaster fruit ): Symbolizing love and compassion.

Somāq (sumac berries): Representing the dawn, which denotes the victory of light over the darkness.

Serkeh (vinegar): Symbolizing patience and wisdom respectively.

Other items like a mirror, candles, decorated eggs, a bowl with goldfish, etc are also used and each of them has a different symbolic meaning.

Navroz in Contemporary India

Even today, Navroz has become a colorful and spirited occasion in present-day India and is not celebrated merely by Parsis but by other communities as well. Places like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad – areas where Parsis reside in large numbers – celebrate Navroz with a lot of enthusiasm. Celebrations, cultural performances, and community actions are held to commemorate the day, promoting togetherness and cultural interaction.

Navroz helps the people of India to open their hearts to the multicultural unison of people in the country and welcomes a new year in appreciation and harmony. It is a symbol of joy and vitality, as well as focusing on the Persian Zoroastrians or Parsis’ contribution to building and forming India.

In this Navroz let’s bring in the New Year, which has a promise of a fresh beginning, with an upbeat and warm spirit of the people, ready for change, help, care, unity, and togetherness.