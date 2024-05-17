Brand Studio

Sweet Serenity: Enjoy These Delectable Desserts to Mark Buddha Jayanti

It's a moment to ponder, pray, and spread joy. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to indulge in delicious desserts? From traditional sweets to modern delights, here's a list of delectable desserts to enjoy this Buddha Purnima.

Delectable Desserts
info_icon

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is around the corner and is a prominent festival observed by Buddhists worldwide to celebrate the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

It's a moment to ponder, pray, and spread joy. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to indulge in delicious desserts? From traditional sweets to modern delights, here's a list of delectable desserts to enjoy this Buddha Purnima.

Sabudana Kheer
Sabudana Kheer
info_icon

Sabudana Kheer: Sago, also known as Sabudana, is a versatile ingredient that can be used for breakfast, starters, snacks, and desserts. It is commonly taken throughout the fasting season and on auspicious days. Sabudana Kheer is a creamy and decadent dessert prepared with tapioca pearls, milk, sugar, and cardamom.

This delicious pudding, garnished with slivered almonds, pistachios, and saffron, is a holiday classic. Its silky texture and subtle flavour make it an ideal finish to a hefty Buddha Purnima feast.

Coconut Ladoo
Coconut Ladoo
info_icon

Coconut Ladoo: Coconut Ladoo are bite-sized treats prepared with grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. These delicious delights rolled into small balls and topped with chopped nuts, are simple to create and completely delectable.

Coconut ladoo is a must-have dessert during Buddha Purnima celebrations, thanks to their rich coconut taste and creamy sweetness from condensed milk.

Date and Walnut Halwa: Enjoy the rich tastes of Date and Walnut Halwa, a traditional Indian dessert that is both nutritious and tasty. This sweet delicacy is made by cooking halwa(Sooji), dates, walnuts, and ghee until thick and delectable, then seasoned with aromatic spices like cardamom and decorated with chopped nuts.

Date and walnut halwa is not only a tasty treat, but also a nutritious dessert that is thought to give blessings and good fortune, making it an excellent choice for Buddha Jayanti celebrations.

Date and Walnut Halwa
Date and Walnut Halwa
info_icon
Saffron Kheer
Saffron Kheer
info_icon

Saffron Kheer: Saffron Kheer, or Kesar Kheer, is a rich rice pudding with a delicate flavour and brilliant colour from saffron. This delectable dessert is made by cooking rice in milk until creamy and thick, then sweetened with sugar, scented with cardamom, and adorned with slivered almonds and pistachio nuts.

Kesar Kheer served cold or heated, is a timeless favourite representing richness and prosperity, making it ideal for Buddha Jayanti celebrations.

Gur wale Chawal:  This sweet and fragrant rice dish contains basmati rice, jaggery, and aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves. It is garnished with fried dried fruits and served warm.

Gur wale Chawal
Gur wale Chawal
info_icon

You can also try these sweet delights:

As you celebrate Buddha Purnima this year, take advantage of this opportunity to indulge in these delectable sweets that will not only fulfil your sweet appetite but also bring a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. So gather your loved ones, eat these exquisite delicacies, and soak up the festive atmosphere of Buddha Purnima.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  2. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
  3. In Matters Concerning Liberty Of Citizens, Every Single Day Counts: SC
  4. Swati Maliwal Goes To Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate In Assault Case
  5. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Abdu Rozik Reveals Salman Khan Congratulated Him On Engagement, Says He Wants To See His 'Bada Bhaijaan' At The Wedding
  2. MasterChef India Tamil, Telugu: Anahita Dhondy Asks Home Cooks To Prepare 3-Course Millets Meal
  3. Kartik Aaryan Unveils Fresh Poster Of 'Chandu Champion', Gives A Glimpse Of Film’s 8-Minute Long War Sequence
  4. 'Madgaon Express' OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut
  5. Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  2. Sunil Chhetri Is At Peace With Retirement Decision, Says Close Friend Virat Kohli
  3. Netherlands Vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. IPL 2024: SRH Through To Playoffs After Another Washout
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 68 Preview
World News
  1. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  2. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  3. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  4. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  5. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup