Must-Visit Durga Temples In Delhi To Celebrate Navratri 2024

Navratri, the nine-day-long festival celebrating goddess Durga and her nine avatars, has started today (October 3, 2024) and is going to be celebrated with great zeal and devotion across India. While the whole world is immersed in the devotion of the goddess Durga, Delhi captures the spiritual and most beautifully crafted Hindu temples, which are a sight to behold and a perfect destination for seeking blessings from goddess Durga. In this article, we will give you a detailed guide to some of the most significant temples and serene spaces in Delhi to visit during Navratri.