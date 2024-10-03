Brand Studio

Must-Visit Durga Temples In Delhi To Celebrate Navratri 2024

Visit these best Durga temples in Delhi during Navratri 2024 for divine blessings and spiritual celebration.

Navratri, the nine-day-long festival celebrating goddess Durga and her nine avatars, has started today (October 3, 2024) and is going to be celebrated with great zeal and devotion across India. While the whole world is immersed in the devotion of the goddess Durga, Delhi captures the spiritual and most beautifully crafted Hindu temples, which are a sight to behold and a perfect destination for seeking blessings from goddess Durga. In this article, we will give you a detailed guide to some of the most significant temples and serene spaces in Delhi to visit during Navratri.

Durga temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi

Jhandewalan Temple

Located in central Delhi, near Karol Bagh, Jhandewali Mata Mandir is one of the most significant temples dedicated to the goddess Durga. This temple is considered one of the oldest ones established during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar and is known for its striking idol of Mata Jhandewali. Navratri catches a large number of worshippers only to get a glimpse of Maa Jhandewali. 

Nearest Metro Station: Jhandewalan metro station.

Shri Kalkaji Temple

One of the most famous and Delhi’s oldest temples is the Kalkaji Mata temple, which is dedicated to the goddess Kali. There is a popular belief that even Lord Krishna used to pray goddess Kali in this temple with Pandavas. Devotees and worshippers from different regions visit this place during Navratri. This temple holds a significant place in the hearts of Delhi people, and that’s why this temple attracts massive crowds of devotees. People come with their thousands of wishes and seek blessings for health, wealth, and happiness.

Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir metro station.

Katyayani Mata Temple

The Katyayani Mata temple of Chhatarpur was built in 1974. The temple complex is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, an avatar of Goddess Durga. The temple is known for its grand deliberations, with thousands of devotees participating in the daily rituals and offerings during Navratri. Visit this second-largest temple complex in India and seek the blessing of Goddess Katyayani, which is the central attraction in Delhi during Navratri.

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur metro station.

Kali Mandir

Kali Mata Mandir is one of the most prominent temples built in Bengali style, attracting thousands of devotees every year during Navratri. The temple is adorned with vibrant decorations, and special pujas and rituals are performed to honour the goddess. A visit to Kali Mandir during this auspicious time offers a unique opportunity for spiritual reflection and connection with the divine.

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place metro station.

Yogmaya Temple

Nestled in the heart of Delhi, the Yogmaya temple is dedicated to the goddess Yogmaya, (a powerful manifestation of Shakti), sister of Lord Krishna. The worshippers hold a significant event during Navratri as devotees gather here to offer prayers and seek blessings. In the evening, the temple is beautifully decorated, and special 'bhajans' and 'kirtans' are held.

Nearest Metro Station: Saket metro station.

Sheetla Mata Temple

Dedicated to Goddess Sheetla (an incarnation of goddess Durga), the Sheetla Mata mandir is a prominent and revered temple of Delhi. Though the temple is relatively less crowded than others in the capital, it is a peaceful place for those looking for a quieter spiritual experience during Navratri. The renowned temple is dedicated to Goddess Sheetla, the deity of healing and health. During Navratri, this temple becomes a focal point for devotees seeking blessings and relief from ailments and holds significance in its association with healing, making it a popular destination for those seeking relief from various illnesses.

Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road metro station.

Navratri is an auspicious time to seek blessing from Mata Durga, and visiting Delhi’s temple offers a spiritual haven during Navratri, with its elaborate celebrations, peaceful ambience, and divine energy. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these temples provide an enriching experience to connect with Goddess Durga and participate in the vibrant festivities.

