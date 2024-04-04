How Gudi Padwa is Celebrated in Southern States of India!

Gudi Parva is called "Gudi Padwa" in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. In every household, there's a hustle-bustle of excitement. The day starts with cleaning every nook and corner, as if sweeping away last year's troubles. Then comes the time to decorate! Colorful rangolis bloom at the doorstep, welcoming the good spirits in. The Gudi is carefully assembled, each member of the family pitching in. It's not just a flag; it's a symbol of new beginnings, of dreams taking flight. People hoist Gudi flags made of a bamboo stick with a bright silk cloth, neem leaves, and a garland of flowers outside their homes. Families gather together to make special treats like Puran Poli, a sweet flatbread filled with jaggery and lentils. Everyone eats together, laughing and sharing stories. Some even wear new clothes, feeling as fresh as a spring breeze. Evenings are filled with cultural programs and performances. From traditional dances to melodious songs, every corner echoes with the rhythm of celebration. There are games, laughter, and joyous exchanges of gifts among friends and loved ones.