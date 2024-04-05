Fun Ways to Celebrate Ugadi with Your Family and Friends

Ugadi is a day of celebration in southern India specifically in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It's a huge celebration, where everyone is looking forward to the possibility of a new beginning. Farmers, families entrepreneurs, and children are all excited! Families are all about having excitement, farmers are hoping to harvest great yields, business people are excited to begin new projects, and kids are excited by the festive atmosphere and the delicious food! Here are a few activities you can do to have a fun time while celebrating like Ugadi.