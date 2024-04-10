Brand Studio

Eid Celebration in Patna

Today, as Patna continues to evolve as a ‘modern metropolis’, the celebration of Eid remains a cherished tradition that embodies the essence of unity, love, and togetherness. From the historic lanes of Patna City to the bustling Patna Market, Khetan Market, Sabzibagh, Phulwarisharif, the spirit of Eid in Patna continues to shine brightly, weaving a tapestry of shared memories and traditions for generations to come.

Experience the vibrant colors, joyful sounds, and warm traditions of Eid in Patna! Outlook India takes you on a journey through the historic city, capturing the essence of this special occasion.

Watch the heart-warming video below!

