Dhanteras 2024: What To Buy, Avoid, And Do For Good Luck

Clean your home and beautifully decorate it; only a clean, well-lit home is believed to attract Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Laxmi puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, the two hours immediately following sunset. Offer prayers, sweets, and flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Place market-bought Laxmi feet stickers in the east and northeast directions at home.

Chanting the Lakshmi Beej mantra brings prosperity and wealth.

Every corner of the house should be well-lit, and there should be no darkness in the home.

Worshiping cows and feeding them is considered pure during Dhanteras.

Help and offer medicine to sick and needy people, as Lord Dhanvantri is considered the god of medicine and these serving things make him happy.

Buy salt on this day, as salt represents protection and eliminates negative energy from the home.

Dhanteras is a day for financial investments. Whether you're buying gold, property, or even stocks, ensure that you're making wise choices that will yield benefits in the long term.

Do not buy these things during Dhanteras

Sharp objects: Never buy sharp objects (knives, scissors, pins, etc.) during Dhanteras, as these objects bring bad luck to your family.

Aluminium or plastic products: Do not buy plastic or aluminium during Dhanteras, as it is not auspicious in Vedic astrology.

Ceramic and Glassware: Purchasing glassware and ceramic showpieces is considered bad luck. It is believed that glass objects are related to Rahu and should be avoided buying during Dhanteras.

Ghee or oil: Avoid purchasing ghee or oil during Dhanteras, as these are considered inauspicious and attract obstacles. Also, these items are related to planet Rahu and its negative influence.

What you should not do during Dhanteras?

It is strictly advisable not to lend money during Dhanteras, as it is considered bad luck and leads to poverty.

Do not exchange gifts during Dhantrayodashi, as it is believed to give away positive vibes and good fortune.

Do not buy broken and black items during the festival of Dhanteras, as it is associated with bad luck and poverty.

Do not give rice during charity, as rice is a staple food and is a symbol of wealth.

Avoid eating non-vegetarian and tamasic food as it is not considered pure during the auspicious festival.

Avoid selling household things during this day, and also remove all the useless items from the house to make it dosha-free.

Refrain from activities like drinking, gambling, and stealing anything.

Dhanteras is a time to invest in items that signify prosperity, abundance, and growth. With the right purchases, performing rituals, and practising charity will help attract wealth and success not only on Dhanteras but throughout the festive season. May this Diwali bring light, love, and endless prosperity into your life! May Mata Lakshmi bless you with wealth, health, and good luck.

Happy Dhanteras!