Dhanteras 2024: What To Buy, Avoid, And Do For Good Luck

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantroyadashi, is fast approaching and marks the beginning of five days of grand festivities of Diwali. The day usually falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, known as kartika. This year's Dhanteras festival will be celebrated on October 29, 2024. Dhanteras is traditionally associated with wealth, health, and prosperity, making it the perfect time to invest in items that symbolize good fortune and growth. People worship Mata Laxmi, Lord Ganesha, Kuber, and Dhanvantri to bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Here’s a comprehensive guide to what to buy on Dhanteras, tips on attracting money, and what the dos and don’ts are during the five days of Diwali.
What to buy this Diwali and why to buy
Utensils
Honour the tradition of buying kitchen utensils in this Dhanteras, as this symbolizes wealth and the continuous flow of food. You have seen crowds in the utensil shop before a day of Dhanteras or during the auspicious festival, as it is believed that buying utensils (brass, copper and steel) indicates abundance. Also, steel, brass, and copper, utensils are particularly popular and brought as they are durable and long-lasting.
What to Buy? Consider investing in high-quality cookware sets, kitchen gadgets, or even a new dinner set.
Gold or silver
Gold and silver are considered the ultimate symbols of wealth and purity. It is believed that Dhanteras is the luckiest day to bring gold or silver home, whether it is jewellery or coins. Purchasing these metals and investing in these metals are worth it, as over time they serve as a form of savings. Dhanteras is a custom rooted in the belief that buying silver and gold invites the goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, into your home.
What to Buy? Gold coins engraved with Lakshmi or Ganesha, silver coins, and jewellery are popular choices. These items are said to bring prosperity and are also great investments.
Broom
If you are on a tight budget and still wondering what to buy during Dhanteras, then buy a broom on this day, as it is considered auspicious. Buying a broom is believed to be the act of keeping the goddess of prosperity (Mata Lakshmi), happiness and the removal of debts. In Hindu culture, the broom is worshipped, and it is believed that the goddess Lakshmi loves cleanliness, and that is the reason why people clean their homes during Diwali.
What to buy? Broom, coconut broom, etc.
Vehicles and home
Dhanteras is considered the auspicious day to buy vehicles and homes. Buying vehicles brings prosperity and success in journeys and endeavours while buying land plots or homes during Dhanteras marks financial stability and brings long-term fortune.
What to Buy? Whether it’s purchasing a new car or bike or even putting a down payment on a house, Dhanteras is a perfect time for these larger investments.
Gadgets and Technology
Electrical gadgets (phones, laptops, etc) symbolize wealth and prosperity, and that’s why you should consider buying these valuable items during Dhanteras. Whether for work or entertainment, gadgets symbolize progress, and Dhanteras is a good time to invest in products that enhance your productivity and connectivity.
What to Buy? Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices are some of the popular buys.
Stocks or bonds
Investing in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds on Dhanteras is an emerging trend, as it symbolizes financial growth. These modern investments align with the traditional belief in prosperity.
What to Buy? Consider consulting with a financial advisor about stocks or bonds that are likely to yield good returns over time.
Idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi
Buying idols of Lord Ganesha and Mata Lakshmi holds significant importance during Dhanteras. Purchasing and installing the idols symbolizes devotion, bringing wealth, and removing obstacles.
What to Buy? Choose a beautifully crafted idol of Lakshmi and Ganesha (either of clay, brass, or silver) to be placed on your home altar for the Diwali Puja.
Things to do to attract money during Dhanteras:
Clean your home and beautifully decorate it; only a clean, well-lit home is believed to attract Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.
Laxmi puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, the two hours immediately following sunset. Offer prayers, sweets, and flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.
Place market-bought Laxmi feet stickers in the east and northeast directions at home.
Chanting the Lakshmi Beej mantra brings prosperity and wealth.
Every corner of the house should be well-lit, and there should be no darkness in the home.
Worshiping cows and feeding them is considered pure during Dhanteras.
Help and offer medicine to sick and needy people, as Lord Dhanvantri is considered the god of medicine and these serving things make him happy.
Buy salt on this day, as salt represents protection and eliminates negative energy from the home.
Dhanteras is a day for financial investments. Whether you're buying gold, property, or even stocks, ensure that you're making wise choices that will yield benefits in the long term.
Do not buy these things during Dhanteras
Sharp objects: Never buy sharp objects (knives, scissors, pins, etc.) during Dhanteras, as these objects bring bad luck to your family.
Aluminium or plastic products: Do not buy plastic or aluminium during Dhanteras, as it is not auspicious in Vedic astrology.
Ceramic and Glassware: Purchasing glassware and ceramic showpieces is considered bad luck. It is believed that glass objects are related to Rahu and should be avoided buying during Dhanteras.
Ghee or oil: Avoid purchasing ghee or oil during Dhanteras, as these are considered inauspicious and attract obstacles. Also, these items are related to planet Rahu and its negative influence.
What you should not do during Dhanteras?
It is strictly advisable not to lend money during Dhanteras, as it is considered bad luck and leads to poverty.
Do not exchange gifts during Dhantrayodashi, as it is believed to give away positive vibes and good fortune.
Do not buy broken and black items during the festival of Dhanteras, as it is associated with bad luck and poverty.
Do not give rice during charity, as rice is a staple food and is a symbol of wealth.
Avoid eating non-vegetarian and tamasic food as it is not considered pure during the auspicious festival.
Avoid selling household things during this day, and also remove all the useless items from the house to make it dosha-free.
Refrain from activities like drinking, gambling, and stealing anything.
Dhanteras is a time to invest in items that signify prosperity, abundance, and growth. With the right purchases, performing rituals, and practising charity will help attract wealth and success not only on Dhanteras but throughout the festive season. May this Diwali bring light, love, and endless prosperity into your life! May Mata Lakshmi bless you with wealth, health, and good luck.
Happy Dhanteras!