Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth Mandir in Chhattarpur is an aesthetically divine holy place to Goddess Katyayani, who is one of the forms of Mother Parvati. It is among the most popular places that people go to on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, especially in Delhi NCR. The temple is famous for its amazing statues and carvings that embody the classic architecture of Hinduism of those times. During Mahashivratri, devotees show their love and devotion to the Divinity by praying and conducting Abhishekam, Alankaram, and Aarti. These rituals represent the Goddess Katyayani and there is such a divine feeling among worshipers that connects them to the deity.

Location: Chattarpur, South Delhi,

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur Metro Station

Shri Kilkari Bhairav Temple, Delhi

This temple is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Kilkari Bhairav Shiv Temple, which has become one of the well-known Shiv temples of Delhi, is a symbol of devotion and faithfulness and its central location speaks of that. he place drowns in the sounds of the holy chants and the devotional hymns which make for the temple of divine grace and sacred peace. The temple is filled with the sounds of sacred chants and devotional hymns. During Mahashivratri, the temple becomes the hub of spiritual worship and celebration.

Location: Sarvapriya Vihar area of South Delhi, near IIT Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station

Nili Chhatri Mahadev Temple, Noida

The Nili Chhatri Mahadev temple is one of the oldest Shiv temples in Delhi. This temple is very important for the devotees because it worships Lord Shiva in the form of a blue umbrella. According to the local legends, this blue umbrella was used to protect Lord Shiva from the scorching sun. The Nili Chhatri temple is a place where devotees come to participate in sacred rituals and offerings that symbolize the devotion and faith of Lord Shiva. The atmosphere of the temple is filled with the scent of flowers and the sound of prayers. The atmosphere is filled with compassion and spiritual bliss. This temple is considered to be one of the top places to visit for Mahashivrratri celebrations in Delhi.

Location: Sector 27, Noida, adjacent to Atta Market

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 Metro Station