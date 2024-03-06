The countdown to Maha Shivratri has begun in Delhi NCR. The Hindu festival commemorates the bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees celebrate this festival by performing ritual activities. We invite you to embark on a religious voyage as we travel through the illustrious Shiv temples in Delhi and NCR areas. From old shrines to modern masterpieces, these temples are decorated with pilgrims in search of blessings and spiritual wellness. Let’s explore divine temples in Delhi NCR to experience devotion.
Lingaraj Temple
Lingaraj Temple is one of the holiest places for Delhites to visit during Maha Shivratri. Destination for Lord Shiva as Lingaraj presents a rich history and devotion. The temple has a beautiful depiction. It has carvings of Hindu myths. On this auspicious night of Maha Shivratri, it resonates with all the ritual activities. People arrive early in the morning and recite prayers like Abhishekam in which they bring milk, honey, and water to dip the deity. People from different religions all arrive to find lord shiva's blessings and together with the celebrations that bring people all together. The place is at Laxmi Nagar near East Delhi and you can reach it by taking the Laxmi Nagar metro station. Seize the opportunity to discover the sacred site.
Location: Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Laxmi Nagar Metro Station
Birla Mandir
The Birla Mandir in Delhi needs to be experienced during the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. This Temple is an architectural masterpiece; it is completely made of white marble. Its very location makes it conveniently accessible for both visitors and worshippers. Its proximity to the center enables it to be ideally positioned for access by all those who would like to either pay for a pilgrimage or visit it as tourists. The arrival of Maha Shivratri adds a divinity to the temple. Rituals like Rudrabhishekam is done where devotees chant and perform kirtans and bhajans. Located adjacent to Connaught Place at Mandi Marg, in downtown Delhi, it's easy to get there when you take the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. It is the right time to feel the spiritual fulfillment as well as the aesthetical beauty of Birla Mandir.
Location: Mandir Marg in Central Delhi, near Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
Shiv Temple
Shiv Temple in Gurgaon situated in the Nathpur area, is a shrine carrying religious significance and devotion. During Maha Shivratri, this temple attributed to being one of the top destinations in the Delhi NCR lives its full glory. Both the walls and the ceilings of this art gallery are decorated with fabulous sculptures attributed to Hindu architecture. The ambiance is peaceful, with worshippers chanting mantras, engaging in devotional dances, and worshiping through their songs and prayers. The place is right in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector 4, Gurgaon which Huda City Centre Metro Station is conveniently reachable. Participate in Maha Shivratri celebrations at Shiv Mandir and experience happiness!
Location: Sector 4, Gurgaon, near Sheetla Mata Mandir.
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre Metro Station
Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth Mandir, Chattarpur
Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth Mandir in Chhattarpur is an aesthetically divine holy place to Goddess Katyayani, who is one of the forms of Mother Parvati. It is among the most popular places that people go to on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, especially in Delhi NCR. The temple is famous for its amazing statues and carvings that embody the classic architecture of Hinduism of those times. During Mahashivratri, devotees show their love and devotion to the Divinity by praying and conducting Abhishekam, Alankaram, and Aarti. These rituals represent the Goddess Katyayani and there is such a divine feeling among worshipers that connects them to the deity.
Location: Chattarpur, South Delhi,
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur Metro Station
Shri Kilkari Bhairav Temple, Delhi
This temple is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Kilkari Bhairav Shiv Temple, which has become one of the well-known Shiv temples of Delhi, is a symbol of devotion and faithfulness and its central location speaks of that. he place drowns in the sounds of the holy chants and the devotional hymns which make for the temple of divine grace and sacred peace. The temple is filled with the sounds of sacred chants and devotional hymns. During Mahashivratri, the temple becomes the hub of spiritual worship and celebration.
Location: Sarvapriya Vihar area of South Delhi, near IIT Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station
Nili Chhatri Mahadev Temple, Noida
The Nili Chhatri Mahadev temple is one of the oldest Shiv temples in Delhi. This temple is very important for the devotees because it worships Lord Shiva in the form of a blue umbrella. According to the local legends, this blue umbrella was used to protect Lord Shiva from the scorching sun. The Nili Chhatri temple is a place where devotees come to participate in sacred rituals and offerings that symbolize the devotion and faith of Lord Shiva. The atmosphere of the temple is filled with the scent of flowers and the sound of prayers. The atmosphere is filled with compassion and spiritual bliss. This temple is considered to be one of the top places to visit for Mahashivrratri celebrations in Delhi.
Location: Sector 27, Noida, adjacent to Atta Market
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 Metro Station