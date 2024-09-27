Yuva Tourism Clubs: Goa CM Calls For Youth-Led Sustainable Tourism Initiatives

Chief Minister Sawant stressed the role of Goa’s youth in creating avenues such as sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism. With over 1,000 students and youth representatives from across the state participating in the event, the message was clear: Goa’s tourism needs a new direction, and young ambassadors will play a central role in shaping this future. The establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs marks an important step toward empowering local youth to skill, reskill, and upskill, preparing them for the many opportunities available in this sector.