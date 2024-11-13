Supreme Court Sets Guidelines To Curb Unlawful Property Demolitions

The Supreme Court’s ruling on property demolitions underscores the importance of governance rooted in justice and compassion. As cities grow and local authorities tackle the challenges of urban management, there is an undeniable need to address unauthorized constructions and enforce regulations. However, the Court’s decision emphasizes that, even under these conditions, authorities must operate within the law and uphold citizens' rights. Setting guidelines that ensure due process, the Court reinforces the idea that justice should not be compromised for the sake of quick solutions. This decision marks a crucial move toward a fairer and more transparent approach to urban governance in India.