Sebi Proposes Diversifying Ownership Of Clearing Corporations

One proposal involves distributing 49 percent of the CCs' shareholding to the shareholders of the parent stock exchange on a proportional basis. The remaining 51 percent would initially stay with the parent exchange. Over the next five years, the parent exchange would reduce its holding to 15 percent or lower by selling shares to other exchanges. This approach would ensure that CCs remain majority-owned by exchanges in line with Sebi’s Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation (SECC) norms.