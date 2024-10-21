PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 1,550-Cr Expansion Of Bagdogra Airport In West Bengal

The foundation stone for a significant expansion of Bagdogra Airport, located near Siliguri in northern West Bengal has been laid on October20, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project, valued at Rs 1,550 crore, is part of a larger package of 23 development initiatives worth Rs 6,700 crore that the prime minister virtually inaugurated from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The expansion project at Bagdogra Airport is set to bring major changes, including a new terminal building covering 70,390 square meters. This new terminal will handle up to 3,000 passengers during peak hours and an estimated 10 million passengers per year, substantially improving the airport's capacity. The project also includes an apron with 10 parking bays for larger A-321 aircraft, along with two link taxiways. Additionally, multi-level car parking will be added to improve convenience for travellers.
One of the key highlights of the new terminal building is its environment-friendly design. The structure will incorporate renewable energy sources and aim to maximize natural lighting, minimizing the airport's ecological footprint in line with global sustainability practices. This approach aligns with India's broader push for greener infrastructure across various sectors.
The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of Bagdogra Airport in August 2023, acknowledging its crucial role in the region. Located just 14 kilometers from Siliguri, the airport is a key aviation hub in northern West Bengal. Currently, it manages around 60 flights and serves about 8,000 passengers daily. With its recent designation as a point-of-call (PoC) airport, Bagdogra can now host international flights without prior approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, further enhancing its importance.
At the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Siliguri, Union Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Thakur, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, and Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb were present, along with other dignitaries. Thakur highlighted the strategic location of the project, while Bista discussed how the expansion will positively impact tourism, industry, and commerce in the area.
Mayor Gautam Deb underscored the state government's role in the airport expansion, noting that approximately 100 acres of land had been provided for the project. He stated that the government is committed to development initiatives in the state.
Overall, the Bagdogra Airport expansion is expected to significantly boost the region's economy, promoting growth in tourism, industry, and commerce, while increasing the airport's capacity to accommodate international flights.
