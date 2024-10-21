PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 1,550-Cr Expansion Of Bagdogra Airport In West Bengal

The expansion project at Bagdogra Airport is set to bring major changes, including a new terminal building covering 70,390 square meters. This new terminal will handle up to 3,000 passengers during peak hours and an estimated 10 million passengers per year, substantially improving the airport's capacity. The project also includes an apron with 10 parking bays for larger A-321 aircraft, along with two link taxiways. Additionally, multi-level car parking will be added to improve convenience for travellers.