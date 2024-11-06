MP-Rajasthan Form Joint Panel For Cheetah Conservation Coordination

The cheetah reintroduction project in Madhya Pradesh began in 2022, with eight cheetahs from Namibia released into enclosures at KNP in the Sheopur district. This was followed by an additional twelve cheetahs brought from South Africa in early 2023. However, in recent months, incidents have occurred where cheetahs have wandered into Rajasthan. For instance, a cheetah strayed into Karoli district in May and was subsequently returned to KNP. Another cheetah was found in the Baran district of Rajasthan in December 2023, highlighting the need for better corridor management.