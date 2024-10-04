Karnataka Government Launches Initiative To Eliminate Cervical Cancer

ECHO India is a not-for-profit organization established in 2008, working to transform healthcare, education, gender, and livelihoods through a collaborative learning model. By connecting frontline workers with experts, ECHO India enables them to deliver quality services in their communities. The organization has launched over 800 programs across 450 learning networks, impacting 90 million people across India. Through strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AIIMS, NIMHANS, and other institutions, ECHO India addresses more than 30 disease areas and strives to democratize knowledge for those who need it most.