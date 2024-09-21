Kaivalyadhama Honors Leaders In Health And Wellness With Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar

During the event, Shri Kovind praised Kaivalyadhama for its 100-year legacy in promoting yoga and wellness. He highlighted the importance of yoga as a key part of India’s cultural heritage and described it as a precious gift to the world. Shri Kovind expressed his excitement about the introduction of yoga as a demonstration sport at the Asian Games, which will showcase its significance on an international platform. He urged institutions to preserve the true essence of yoga, ensuring that it continues to be relevant and beneficial for people around the globe.