India's Coal Mining Methane Emissions Could More Than Double By 2029: Report

India’s energy demand is surging, and coal-based power generation is projected to rise from 212 GW in 2023 to 260 GW by 2031, according to the latest National Energy Policy. To meet this demand, the Ministry of Coal has announced plans to significantly boost domestic coal production. This is supported by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which noted earlier this year that renewable energy growth has not kept pace with rising power demand due to factors like heatwaves and reduced hydropower output.