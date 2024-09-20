India's Coal Mining Methane Emissions Could More Than Double By 2029: Report

A recent report by global energy think tank Ember warns that India's annual methane emissions from coal mining could more than double by 2029 compared to 2019, as the country accelerates coal production to meet its growing energy needs.
The report highlights that India's coal mine methane emissions are projected to rise by 106 percent since the last national estimate in 2019. "To meet rising energy demand and reduce coal imports, India's Ministry of Coal is planning a significant expansion in domestic coal mining, alongside its considerable renewable energy expansion. The proposed increase in coal mining will lead to a substantial rise in coal mine methane emissions, with high-emitting underground mining expected to triple by 2029, exceeding 100 million tonnes (Mt) per year," the report said.
Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is known to have more than 80 times the warming impact of CO2 over a 20-year period, contributing nearly a third of the global temperature rise since the Industrial Revolution. As the world’s second-largest coal producer, India aims to double its coal output by the end of this decade, with an annual production target of over 1.5 billion tonnes.
Between 2010 and 2019, India's coal production increased by 28 percent. However, national estimates of coal mine methane emissions grew by just four percent due to a shift in mining practices. Several older underground mines, known for higher methane emissions, were retired, while surface coal mining—accounting for a 38 percent rise—became more prevalent.
India’s energy demand is surging, and coal-based power generation is projected to rise from 212 GW in 2023 to 260 GW by 2031, according to the latest National Energy Policy. To meet this demand, the Ministry of Coal has announced plans to significantly boost domestic coal production. This is supported by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which noted earlier this year that renewable energy growth has not kept pace with rising power demand due to factors like heatwaves and reduced hydropower output.
By 2030, India’s domestic coal production could exceed 1.5 billion tonnes annually. However, Ember estimates that the country could mitigate up to 35 percent of its coal mine methane emissions by 2030 if appropriate measures are taken.
Rajasekhar Modadugu, Analyst for Climate and Energy at Ember, stressed the importance of addressing coal mine methane emissions. He emphasized that mitigating these emissions presents a "low-hanging opportunity" to slow climate change, reduce surface ozone, and complement India’s ongoing efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions. Policies that incentivize the capture, mitigation, and utilization of coal mine methane should be prioritized urgently.
As India strives to meet its energy demands through increased coal production, it faces the challenge of significantly higher methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. While renewable energy growth is ongoing, it hasn't fully kept pace with the rising demand. India’s plans to mitigate up to 35 percent of its coal mine methane emissions by 2030 are crucial steps toward climate change mitigation. However, coordinated efforts, innovative policies, and urgent actions are needed to balance the country’s energy requirements with environmental sustainability, ensuring that the expansion of coal mining doesn’t undermine India's broader climate goals.