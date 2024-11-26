Indian Students Flock To US Universities For STEM Opportunities

Globalisation, abundant opportunities in the United States, and a strong Indian diaspora are key factors attracting Indian students to American universities, particularly in STEM fields, according to education experts. STEM courses, covering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are among the most popular choices for Indian students pursuing higher education in the US.
“The growth of Indian youth and their enthusiasm for education, combined with opportunities in the United States, are significant pull factors,” said Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University, in an interview with PTI. A report by the International Educational Exchange revealed that India overtook China as the leading source of international students in 2023-2024, with a record 331,602 Indian students in the US, a 23% increase from the previous year.
“There’s a large Indian-American community that makes students feel connected. Many Indians who came here for education have achieved great success, which also inspires others to follow,” Krislov noted.
Rising Enrolments in Graduate and OPT Programs
The report showed significant growth in Indian enrolments at the graduate level (196,567 students, up 19%) and in Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs (97,556 students, up 41%). OPT provides temporary work opportunities in a student’s field of study, making US education even more appealing.
Raj Echambadi, President of Illinois Tech, identified two main reasons for the rising numbers.
“First, Indian students are of very high quality academically. Around 60% of Indian students in the US, approximately 200,000, are in graduate programs. Their strong undergraduate foundation, particularly in STEM fields, aligns perfectly with US programs,” Echambadi said.
“Second, India’s strong relationship with the US, especially compared to other countries like China, plays a significant role. This shift in international dynamics is evident in student numbers,” he added.
Global Aspirations and University Support
The preference for US education highlights Indian students’ desire for global opportunities. “Indian students realise that studying abroad is a surefire way to advance their careers,” Echambadi said.
At Illinois Tech, the Indian student population has tripled over five years, reaching more than 2,000. Similarly, Pace University hosts over 2,000 Indian students, a number boosted by strong ties with Indian institutions like O.P. Jindal Global University.
Krislov emphasized the importance of collaboration, saying, “We exchange faculty and students with Indian universities, enriching the educational experience and fostering research.” As Indian students continue to thrive in the US, this enduring educational partnership promises to grow, providing mutual benefits for both countries.
