Indian Soldiers' Heroism Honored At South African Commemoration Event

The South African Indian Legion (SAIL) held an event at the Ditsong National Military Museum in Johannesburg to honor Indian-origin volunteers who fought in various wars in the last century. The event organized with the City Council of Johannesburg was aimed to recognize the contributions of these soldiers, who served their country despite facing discrimination under apartheid.
During the apartheid era, many Indian-origin soldiers were assigned low-ranking roles such as military base guards or truck drivers, and only a few had the opportunity to pursue a real military career. Vinesh Selvan, a veteran of the South African Air Force, acknowledged their contributions, saying, "Despite being relegated to these positions, they served their country and communities with pride." He also mentioned that after the apartheid government came to power in 1948, Indians were barred from joining the armed forces until 1974.
Found in the year 2018, the mission of SAIL was to research and promote the military history of South Africans of Indian descent. It also serves as a community for military veterans and those interested in preserving this legacy. During the commemoration, soldiers who fought important battles like the Zulu War of 1879, the Anglo-Boer War, and both World Wars were recognized for their service. Some Indian soldiers had also fought alongside the British during these wars, serving in support roles.
One touching story shared during the event was that of Dharamraj Aheer Goordeen's, a South African of Indian origin who served in the Indian Royal Air Force during World War II. Goordeen studied medicine in India and became one of the first South African Indians in the Indian Royal Air Force. Unfortunately, he died in 1942 when his aircraft crashed in Kohat, India. Goordeen’s contributions are commemorated on various war memorials in Durban, Delhi, and Karachi.
In addition to the recognition of these soldiers, SAIL also uncovered the names of many forgotten heroes, now honored on the Wall of Remembrance at the museum. The commemoration included wreath-laying ceremonies, with descendants like Thaven and Anasuya Naidoo remembering their grandfather, who was a private assigned to drive military trucks in North Africa during World War II.
The event concluded with SAIL Chairman Lionel Moodley presenting medals to members of the South African Indian Legion. Colonel Ricky Pillay received the South African Indian Legion Service Medal, and Kogie Chetty and Magandren Padayachee received the South African Indian Commemorative Medal. Roché Vermaak and his dog, Wolfi, were also recognized for their efforts to raise awareness about the role of animals in war.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)