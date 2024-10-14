Indian Soldiers' Heroism Honored At South African Commemoration Event

During the apartheid era, many Indian-origin soldiers were assigned low-ranking roles such as military base guards or truck drivers, and only a few had the opportunity to pursue a real military career. Vinesh Selvan, a veteran of the South African Air Force, acknowledged their contributions, saying, "Despite being relegated to these positions, they served their country and communities with pride." He also mentioned that after the apartheid government came to power in 1948, Indians were barred from joining the armed forces until 1974.