Indian-American Author Chhavi Bhargava's Kids' Book On Diwali Promotes Inclusivity

In discussing the inspiration for the book, Bhargava said she noticed a gap in available literature, particularly in the non-fiction category, about Diwali. While there are fiction books about the festival, Bhargava felt the need for a more educational resource. During her research, she spoke with about 300 South Asian mothers about the significance of Diwali. Though many could describe the traditions and festivities, such as fireworks, Rangoli, and feasts, “more than half could not tell me the significance of Diwali and the story behind it,” she explained. This realization reinforced her desire to create a book that would serve as both a resource for children and a refresher for adults.