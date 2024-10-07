Blogs

Indian-American Author Chhavi Bhargava's Kids' Book On Diwali Promotes Inclusivity

The book is part of the popular A Kids Book About series by A Kids Co., a collection that covers essential topics to foster meaningful conversations between parents, educators, and children.

Author Chhavi Bhargava
Indian-American author and entrepreneur Chhavi Arya Bhargava is bringing the spirit of Diwali to young readers through her new book, A Kids Book About Diwali. Bhargava, a former elementary school teacher, aims to raise awareness about the cultural traditions of the festival while emphasizing a universal message of inclusivity and diversity.

In an interview, Bhargava explained her motivation behind writing the book, saying she wanted to "create something that every child, no matter what their background is, could pick up and immediately connect with." She added that the book is for both those who celebrate Diwali and those who don’t, explaining, “For those who celebrate Diwali, I wanted them to feel seen and to feel like they belong, and for those who do not, I wanted them to understand the festival and how they could join in the celebration.”

The book is part of the popular A Kids Book About series by A Kids Co., a collection that covers essential topics to foster meaningful conversations between parents, educators, and children. Bhargava shared that there are 170 books in the series, tackling everything from race to kindness. Her contribution on Diwali weaves together core themes such as beliefs, identity, joy, inclusivity, and sharing.

Describing the book, Bhargava said it serves as a "guide to understanding how traditions can unite us." She highlighted the universal values at the heart of Diwali, including "light overcoming darkness, good triumphing over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and justice over inequality." These, she noted, are messages that can resonate with everyone, regardless of cultural background. “I want readers to feel that connection to these values, no matter what cultural background they have,” she said.

Bhargava also hopes the book will spark a sense of "curiosity and pride" in readers. “Curiosity about the world around them, and pride in their own or others' cultures,” she said, adding, “Diwali is for everyone... it is an inclusive holiday."

The release of A Kids Book About Diwali coincides with a historic moment in New York City, where Diwali has officially been declared a school holiday for public schools, starting this year. The move follows legislation signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul last year, marking an important recognition of the festival's significance. Bhargava highlighted that Diwali is celebrated across multiple regions and religions, including by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

In discussing the inspiration for the book, Bhargava said she noticed a gap in available literature, particularly in the non-fiction category, about Diwali. While there are fiction books about the festival, Bhargava felt the need for a more educational resource. During her research, she spoke with about 300 South Asian mothers about the significance of Diwali. Though many could describe the traditions and festivities, such as fireworks, Rangoli, and feasts, “more than half could not tell me the significance of Diwali and the story behind it,” she explained. This realization reinforced her desire to create a book that would serve as both a resource for children and a refresher for adults.

“There are so many stories out there from different regions of India about Diwali, but many people still do not know about it,” Bhargava said. She believes her book can fill this knowledge gap, noting, "People reading this book are going to learn something from it, whether you are a child, a teenager, or an adult."

Bhargava also mentioned the importance of integrating Diwali into school curriculums, not as an afterthought, but as a key element in promoting cultural awareness and inclusivity. “You cannot have awareness without education. You cannot have inclusivity without awareness. So all of that ties in together,” she said, underscoring the need for active celebration of the festival in educational settings.

In her book, Bhargava hopes to create a sense of belonging and unity, reflecting Diwali’s message of overcoming darkness with light, a message that resonates far beyond the festival itself.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

