Global Fossil Emissions To Hit Record High In 2024; India’s Share Up 4.6%

The report highlights regional differences in emissions trends, with India’s emissions forecasted to rise by 4.6% in 2024. As the world’s most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing economies, India’s greenhouse gas emissions surged by 6.1% in 2023, contributing 8% to the global total. Despite its current emissions growth, India's historical contribution remains modest at 3% of global CO2 emissions, and its per capita emissions stand at 2.9 tons of CO2, less than half the global average of 6.6 tons. India has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and aims for 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.