Global Carbon Emissions Rise In 2024 Despite EVs, Renewables

Adoption of cleaner energy sources and EVs has helped reduce emissions in 22 countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, but overall global demand for fossil fuels has continued to climb. Notably, fossil gas emissions have surged by 2.4%, largely due to increased usage in major economies, although the EU managed to cut back. Oil emissions rose by 0.9%, driven by a rebound in international aviation and a rise in emissions from India. The bright spot in oil is the U.S. and China, where emissions are declining, with China seeing substantial growth in its EV sector.