Delhi Doctors Join Hunger Strike For Justice In Kolkata RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

In Kolkata, the situation remains tense. Seven junior doctors, who began a fast-unto-death on October 5, are being supported by their senior colleagues, who are joining them in this fight for justice. The protest initially erupted following the horrifying rape and murder of the young medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. Though the doctors temporarily ended their protest after 42 days when the state government assured them of action, they have been forced to renew their 'cease work' after a fresh attack on medics at the College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital last week.