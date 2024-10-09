Blogs

Delhi Doctors Join Hunger Strike For Justice In Kolkata RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Delhi doctors protest in solidarity with Bengal colleagues after the tragic rape-murder of a young medic in Kolkata.

Hunger Strike For Justice
Delhi Doctors Join Hunger Strike For Justice In Kolkata RG Kar Rape-Murder Case
Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi began a one-day hunger strike on Wednesday to express their solidarity with junior doctors in West Bengal, who are reeling from the brutal rape and murder of a young female medic. The tragedy, which shook the medical community, has led to a wave of protests across India.

At Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, doctors also stood in unity, wearing black ribbons as a symbol of mourning and protest. Their gesture was a way to remember their fallen colleague and show that the medical community will not remain silent in the face of such a horrific crime. "This is not just a tragedy for West Bengal. It’s a collective wound for the entire medical fraternity," said one of the doctors at GTB.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS-Delhi has announced a candlelight march in remembrance, scheduled for 6 pm at JLN Stadium. The march is set to bring together not only doctors but also concerned citizens standing in support of safety and justice for healthcare workers.

Aparna Setia, the president of MAMC’s RDA, shared that the hunger strike will run from 9 am to 4 pm, during which time the doctors will abstain from eating or drinking as a show of solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts. "We may not be able to join them physically, but we stand with them in spirit, and this strike is our way of making that clear," she said.

Doctors at MAMC have also organized several activities throughout the day to keep the conversation alive and raise awareness about the urgent need for safer working environments for medical professionals.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expressed deep disappointment with the West Bengal government, calling out the lack of meaningful action in response to the junior doctors’ ongoing protests. "It is incredibly disheartening to see this continued insensitivity toward the struggles of our fellow doctors. We will stand with them until justice is served," FAIMA said in a statement.

In Kolkata, the situation remains tense. Seven junior doctors, who began a fast-unto-death on October 5, are being supported by their senior colleagues, who are joining them in this fight for justice. The protest initially erupted following the horrifying rape and murder of the young medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. Though the doctors temporarily ended their protest after 42 days when the state government assured them of action, they have been forced to renew their 'cease work' after a fresh attack on medics at the College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital last week.

As the hunger strike continues in Delhi and protests surge in Kolkata, the medical community remains united, with one message at the forefront: they will not be silenced until justice is served and their safety guaranteed.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

