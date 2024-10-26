Cyclone Dana Devastates Odisha Crops: 1.75L Acres Damaged, 2.80L Acres Submerged

Cyclone Dana struck Odisha early Friday, causing widespread devastation, particularly to the agricultural sector and public infrastructure. Initial estimates by state officials suggest the storm damaged standing crops on around 1.75 lakh acres (69,995 hectares) of farmland, while an additional 2.80 lakh acres (112,310 hectares) are submerged due to the cyclone’s heavy rains and storm surges. In response, the Odisha government has directed joint teams from the agriculture and revenue departments to conduct on-ground assessments of crop damage, overseen by district collectors. These assessments, aimed at measuring losses above 33 percent, will be critical for determining compensation for affected farmers.