Cyclone Dana Devastates Odisha Crops: 1.75L Acres Damaged, 2.80L Acres Submerged

Cyclone Dana struck Odisha early Friday, causing widespread devastation, particularly to the agricultural sector and public infrastructure. Initial estimates by state officials suggest the storm damaged standing crops on around 1.75 lakh acres (69,995 hectares) of farmland, while an additional 2.80 lakh acres (112,310 hectares) are submerged due to the cyclone’s heavy rains and storm surges. In response, the Odisha government has directed joint teams from the agriculture and revenue departments to conduct on-ground assessments of crop damage, overseen by district collectors. These assessments, aimed at measuring losses above 33 percent, will be critical for determining compensation for affected farmers.
The cyclone triggered mass evacuations, with approximately 8 lakh people relocated to shelters as a precautionary measure. As weather conditions improved, many were allowed to return home. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting on Friday night, underscoring the need for a detailed crop loss report to accurately assess the damage and ensure timely compensation for the affected farmers.
Cyclone Dana also led to widespread power outages across the state, impacting essential services in multiple districts. Over 22.42 lakh households experienced disruptions in electricity supply. The Energy Department mobilized teams for swift restoration, prioritizing hard-hit areas. By Friday evening, electricity had been restored to 14.8 lakh homes, with efforts underway to reconnect the remaining households by Saturday. Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Hemant Shara, toured the heavily impacted districts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak to oversee ongoing restoration work. These districts, directly in the cyclone’s path, witnessed significant infrastructure damage, with uprooted trees and electric poles complicating recovery efforts.
Cyclone Dana made landfall around 12:05 am on Friday, hitting the eastern coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak. The storm arrived with heavy rains and intense winds reaching speeds of approximately 110 kmph, causing destruction before tapering off around 8:30 am. Although Odisha bore the brunt of the cyclone’s impact, neighboring regions in West Bengal were also affected, highlighting the storm’s broad geographic footprint.
In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, the Odisha government has prioritized restoring essential services and assisting the farming communities that were most affected. While restoration teams from various departments work to bring stability back to the impacted areas, the government aims to provide fair compensation to farmers based on the final assessment report. This disaster underscores the ongoing challenges coastal regions face, emphasizing the need for proactive disaster management and resilient infrastructure to safeguard communities against future storms.
Through coordinated efforts among state departments, Odisha is working to ensure a swift and effective recovery, addressing both immediate needs and long-term resilience in the wake of Cyclone Dana’s devastation.
