Centre Urges States To Prioritize Fire Safety In Hospitals

Srivastava pointed out that many fire incidents in hospitals are caused by electrical failures, exacerbated by inadequate maintenance and poor monitoring. She also raised concerns over the lack of a centralised database of health facilities, which hampers effective oversight. Additionally, Srivastava stressed the importance of enforcing Section 32 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. This provision allows authorities to revoke the registration of facilities that pose imminent risks to patient safety.