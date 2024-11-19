Centre Urges States To Prioritize Fire Safety In Hospitals

In response to a tragic fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, which claimed the lives of ten infants in a neonatal intensive care unit, the Centre has called upon states and union territories (UTs) to strengthen fire safety measures in healthcare facilities. The fire, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, has highlighted critical deficiencies in fire prevention and response systems in hospitals.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava issued a letter to all state and UT chief secretaries, emphasising the urgent need to update fire safety protocols. The directives include regular maintenance of electrical systems, conducting fire drills, implementing evacuation plans, and training healthcare staff in fire safety protocols. Preventive measures, such as installing smoke alarms, and sprinklers, and regularly checking fire extinguishers, were also highlighted.
To ensure compliance, the Centre urged states to establish district-level committees led by district collectors. These committees will include officials from health, fire services, and public works departments to inspect healthcare facilities and take action against those failing to meet safety standards.
Srivastava pointed out that many fire incidents in hospitals are caused by electrical failures, exacerbated by inadequate maintenance and poor monitoring. She also raised concerns over the lack of a centralised database of health facilities, which hampers effective oversight. Additionally, Srivastava stressed the importance of enforcing Section 32 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. This provision allows authorities to revoke the registration of facilities that pose imminent risks to patient safety.
Despite some states making efforts to enhance fire safety, recurring incidents underscore the need for a more rigorous approach. The Health Ministry has previously issued several advisories urging states to bolster fire safety in healthcare facilities. However, the continued loss of lives reveals gaps in the implementation and monitoring of these measures.
The letter also referenced prior ministry communications from 2024 that emphasized building capacities for fire prevention and preparedness. A detailed checklist for fire safety protocols had been shared with states and UTs, intended to serve as a guideline for facility-level implementation.
The ministry’s renewed push aims to mitigate fire risks in both public and private healthcare institutions. By prioritizing fire safety, the Centre seeks to prevent avoidable tragedies, ensuring better protection for patients and healthcare workers alike.
This directive underscores the need for cooperation between government agencies and healthcare providers to safeguard lives and maintain safety standards in hospitals across the country.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)