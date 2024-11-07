2024 Predicted To Be Warmest Year, Exceeding 1.5°C Threshold

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), emphasized the significance of this record-breaking year. “After 10 months of 2024, it is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record, and the first year with temperatures exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” she said. “This milestone should serve as a call to raise ambition at the upcoming COP29 conference.”