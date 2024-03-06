Sharing the challenges with motherhood, Sumithra shares the obstacles she has overcome along the way, the discrimination faced by her being a female in this male-dominated society, and the hardships of standing on the expectations of the society around her.

Her journey from being a young girl with no one to hear her voice to becoming the voice of many children, mothers, and young adults is nothing but a respectful applause worthy!

Mugdha Kalra – An Autism Activist

Starting with unloading her day-to-day experiences as a caregiver of a neurodivergent child through online blog posts, Mugdha connected with other caregivers sharing similar stories. In the process, she confronted the sad reality of the minimal attention that is being paid to the mental health of these caregivers, with regards to the intense hardships of the role.

She believes that very often society and families overlook their work due to the expectations they are subjected to. This led her to work towards emphasizing the mental well-being of the caregivers and currently, she is passionately contributing towards raising awareness about caregiver inclusion and disability awareness in the workplace.

Shamita Chaudhary- A Sustainable Approach to Construction and Demolition (The Malba Project)

An architect by profession, the founder of this distinctive Delhi-based startup, Shamita Chaudhary is driven by the initiative of sustainability. Her journey began in the year 2018 on a Manali trip, where the heaps of construction waste dump incited a curiosity to explore the Whys and Hows of the waste management scene.

The Malba Project is aimed at promoting effective construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal, followed by the promotion of circular construction practices.

The project also sheds light on the systematic issues within the waste management system and works towards filling those gaps by assisting and reporting to the concerned government bodies. Their Malba Spotting drives invite young individuals to partake in on-ground actions, which is an impactful approach to educating people about the initiative.

Vaishali Sharma – Voicing Different Species

Amplifying the voices of innocent strays, an animal rights activist and the founder of Fun and Fur, Vaishali Sharma, is doing commendable work in the area of animal welfare. Her efforts range from providing shelter, food, and neutering services for stray animals to conducting rescues for sick and injured strays. Vaishali also engages in the rehabilitation process and facilitates the adoption of these animals.



Vaishali is consistently working at the grassroots level to improve the conditions of stray animals, regardless of the financial strain it takes to keep the good work going. Through the medium of social media, she has been raising awareness about the rescue cases, and fostering adoptions by sharing the heartwarming stories of the rescued animals.



As an animal rights activist, Vaishali promotes the message of "Adopt Don't Shop", emphasizing how these practices contribute to animal cruelty, especially when numerous animals in need of a forever home are around us.