Affordable Rakhi Delivery To Canada & USA: Celebrate With Loved Ones

If your loved ones are scattered across the globe, and you are trying to find a way to send festive warmth to their wrists, let’s explore how can you make this happen seamlessly.

Raksha Bandhan is a heartwarming festival celebrating the bond between siblings, which shall freely and conveniently transcend geographical boundaries. If your loved ones are scattered across the globe, and you are trying to find a way to send festive warmth to their wrists, let’s explore how can you make this happen seamlessly. There are several online platforms that specialize in international gift delivery, including Rakhi. Bringing to you some of the best options, let’s begin...

My Pooja Box

My Pooja Box
My Pooja Box is famous for its budget-friendly yet good quality, The range of Rakhi includes the Silver Ganesha Rakhi and the Auspicious OM & Ruby Stone Rakhi, which is made of 925 Silver. They also have special sets that make your event special and out of the ordinary.

Rakhi.com

Rakhi.com
This exclusively focused website has an elaborate range of Rakhis and gifts with special provisions for worldwide delivery to places such as Canada and the USA. Rakhi. It has a number of designs and most of its products come with free shipping services, thus making it easily accessible.

Tokenz

Tokenz
Tokenz is worthy of recommendation for both the wide variety of Rakhi designs and for the possibility of delivering anywhere in the world. They provide free delivery on most of their Rakhi sets, making sending Rakhis to friends and family in other countries inexpensive and simple. With a variety of different kinds of rakhis, Tokenz makes sure to suit all tastes and that you can get a unique rakhi for your loved ones regardless of the distance.

Rakhiz.com

Rakhiz.com
Focused specifically on sending Rakhis Abroad, Rakhiz.com offers a wide selection of traditional and modern designs. This specialization ensures a tailored and efficient service, making it easy to send the perfect Rakhi to your loved ones in Canada.

IGP (Indian Gifts Portal)

IGP (Indian Gifts Portal)
IGP provides a convenient platform for sending Rakhis to countries like Canada and the USA, offering free shipping and a variety of Rakhi designs. From traditional to modern styles, IGP ensures your Rakhi reaches its destination without extra costs.

Alternate Ways of Sending Rakhi from India to the USA

Indian Post

India Post, the country's primary postal service, provides an efficient and cost-effective way to send Rakhis overseas. You can send your Rakhi as an international parcel or package using their services. Not only their service is reliable and budget-friendly it is also a popular choice for many people.

Private Courier Services

Private courier companies like DHL, FedEx, UPS, and Sheoran International Cargo. These services are known for their fast delivery times and extensive global networks, ensuring your Rakhi reaches lands in the right hands quickly and securely. The additional cost can be worthwhile if you need to ensure your Rakhi arrives by a specific date, especially during busy holiday seasons.

Steps to Send Rakhi Internationally

  • First things first: Choose a platform that provides delivery services to your desired location and offers free delivery at reasonable rates.

  • Designs: There are many design options available online and to choose the right one for your loved ones, browse through the themes and collections.

  • Select Gifts: Enhance your gift by adding chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, or other personalized items.  

With ample options offering everything from affordable prices to worldwide connectivity, the process of sending Rakhi to Canada and the USA is straightforward. With the combination of a perfect Rakhi design and convenient services in hand, you can make sure that distance won’t be felt on this beautiful occasion of sibling love.

