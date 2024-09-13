A Culinary Journey Through Durga Puja: Restaurants You Should Not Miss For Pujo Meals

Must-try: Fried Bhetki and Gondhoraj Bhaat

Location: 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Cost for two: ₹2000-3000

Farzi Cafe in Kolkata, situated at Golden Park Hotel, blends traditional Indian flavors with contemporary culinary techniques. Their Durga Puja menu features creative dishes such as Kosha Mangsho Tacos and Baked Chocolate Rosogolla, offering a unique, modern dining experience with Bengali flair.

Kolkata's food scene shines during Durga Puja, offering something for every palate. As you enjoy the festivities, don’t miss the chance to explore these culinary gems for a truly memorable experience.