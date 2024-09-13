A Culinary Journey Through Durga Puja: Restaurants You Should Not Miss For Pujo Meals

Kolkata, the City of Joy, comes alive during Durga Puja, a grand festival celebrating the goddess Durga's victory over evil. Beyond the vibrant pandals and cultural events, the city's culinary scene is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts. Here are eight restaurants you shouldn't miss for an unforgettable Pujo dining experience:
Kasturi
Must-try: Fish fry, Maharaja Thali, Mishti Doi, and Rosogolla
Location: 7A, Marquis St, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016
Cost for two: ₹500-1,000
No trip to Kolkata is complete without indulging in the Dhakai flavors of Karturi. Kasturi is one of the most renowned Dhakai food restaurants in the city, offering a wide variety of delicious Bengali cuisine. Their soul-satisfying authentic Bangladeshi recipes will leave your palate asking for more.
Social Kitchen
Must-try: Narkel Naru
Location: Biswa Bangla Sarani, near City Centre 2, Dash Drone, Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700136
Cost for two: ₹1,000-1,500
For those craving North Indian cuisine, Social Kitchen is a great option. Their renowned buffets are Kolkata’s favorite, not to forget their great service and ambiance. During festive times, their buffets offer a multitude of mouthwatering dishes to satisfy your tastebuds.
Aaheli
Must-try: Bonedi Bari-style Mahabhoj thali
Location: 1st Floor, Peerless Hotel, 12, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700013
Cost for two: ₹1500-2,500
Another iconic Kolkata restaurant, Aaheli is famous for its Continental cuisine. Their boneless ilish is a signature item, and their Daab Chingri, a special Bengali prawn curry, is a must-try for those who love seafood.
6 Ballygunge Place
Must-try: Continental and Indian cuisine, especially the steaks and seafood
Location: 24b, 2nd Avenue, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064
Cost for two: ₹2,500-3,000
This fine-dining restaurant offers a sophisticated ambiance and a delectable menu. Their steaks and seafood are particularly noteworthy, and their wine list is extensive.
Oh Calcutta
Must-try: Mangshor Jhol and Chingri Malai Curry
Location: Silver Arcade, 3rd Floor, T-1, T-2 (EM Bypass), 5, JBS Haldane Ave, Kolkata, West Bengal 700105
Cost for two: ₹1,000-1,500
For a taste of authentic Bengali cuisine, Oh Calcutta is a great choice. Their thali is a feast for the senses, and their fish fry is a must-try.
Kolkata Rajbari
Must-try: Mahabhoj Thali and Baked Sondesh
Location: 56, Jatindas Rd, lake Terrace, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Cost for two: ₹2000–2,400
Kolkata Rajbari offers a unique dining experience in a heritage building. Their Bengali thali is a flavorful journey through the region's cuisine, and their fish curry is a standout dish. Nonetheless, you can’t miss the beauty of their interior, the quiet ambiance makes it a perfect place to enjoy their flavourful delicacies.
Kewpie's
Must-try: Daab Chingri
Location: 2, Elgin Ln, behind Netaji Bhavan, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020
Cost for two: ₹1,500-2000
Well known for serving authentic Bengali food, Kewpie serves lip-smacking Bengali thalis. With their wholesome ambiance, vintage style interior, tasteful Bengali food, and the warm hospitality of their staff, the list of praises may go on and on.
Farzi Café
Must-try: Fried Bhetki and Gondhoraj Bhaat
Location: 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071
Cost for two: ₹2000-3000
Farzi Cafe in Kolkata, situated at Golden Park Hotel, blends traditional Indian flavors with contemporary culinary techniques. Their Durga Puja menu features creative dishes such as Kosha Mangsho Tacos and Baked Chocolate Rosogolla, offering a unique, modern dining experience with Bengali flair.
Kolkata's food scene shines during Durga Puja, offering something for every palate. As you enjoy the festivities, don’t miss the chance to explore these culinary gems for a truly memorable experience.