Brand Studio

A Culinary Journey Through Durga Puja: Restaurants You Should Not Miss For Pujo Meals

Beyond the vibrant pandals and cultural events, the city's culinary scene is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts.

Culinary Journey Through Durga Puja
Culinary Journey Through Durga Puja
info_icon

Kolkata, the City of Joy, comes alive during Durga Puja, a grand festival celebrating the goddess Durga's victory over evil. Beyond the vibrant pandals and cultural events, the city's culinary scene is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts. Here are eight restaurants you shouldn't miss for an unforgettable Pujo dining experience:

Kasturi

Kasturi Family Restaurant
info_icon

  • Must-try: Fish fry, Maharaja Thali, Mishti Doi, and Rosogolla

  • Location: 7A, Marquis St, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

  • Cost for two: ₹500-1,000

No trip to Kolkata is complete without indulging in the Dhakai flavors of Karturi. Kasturi is one of the most renowned Dhakai food restaurants in the city, offering a wide variety of delicious Bengali cuisine. Their soul-satisfying authentic Bangladeshi recipes will leave your palate asking for more.

Social Kitchen

Social Kitchen
info_icon

  • Must-try: Narkel Naru

  • Location: Biswa Bangla Sarani, near City Centre 2, Dash Drone, Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700136

  • Cost for two: ₹1,000-1,500

For those craving North Indian cuisine, Social Kitchen is a great option. Their renowned buffets are Kolkata’s favorite, not to forget their great service and ambiance. During festive times, their buffets offer a multitude of mouthwatering dishes to satisfy your tastebuds.

Aaheli

Aaheli
info_icon

  • Must-try: Bonedi Bari-style Mahabhoj thali

  • Location: 1st Floor, Peerless Hotel, 12, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700013

  • Cost for two: ₹1500-2,500

Another iconic Kolkata restaurant, Aaheli is famous for its Continental cuisine. Their boneless ilish is a signature item, and their Daab Chingri, a special Bengali prawn curry, is a must-try for those who love seafood.

6 Ballygunge Place

6 Ballygunge Place
info_icon

  • Must-try: Continental and Indian cuisine, especially the steaks and seafood

  • Location: 24b, 2nd Avenue, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

  • Cost for two: ₹2,500-3,000

This fine-dining restaurant offers a sophisticated ambiance and a delectable menu. Their steaks and seafood are particularly noteworthy, and their wine list is extensive.

Oh Calcutta

Oh Calcutta
info_icon

  • Must-try: Mangshor Jhol and Chingri Malai Curry

  • Location: Silver Arcade, 3rd Floor, T-1, T-2 (EM Bypass), 5, JBS Haldane Ave, Kolkata, West Bengal 700105

  • Cost for two: ₹1,000-1,500

For a taste of authentic Bengali cuisine, Oh Calcutta is a great choice. Their thali is a feast for the senses, and their fish fry is a must-try.

Kolkata Rajbari

Kolkata Rajbari
info_icon

  • Must-try: Mahabhoj Thali and Baked Sondesh

  • Location: 56, Jatindas Rd, lake Terrace, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

  • Cost for two: ₹2000–2,400

Kolkata Rajbari offers a unique dining experience in a heritage building. Their Bengali thali is a flavorful journey through the region's cuisine, and their fish curry is a standout dish. Nonetheless, you can’t miss the beauty of their interior, the quiet ambiance makes it a perfect place to enjoy their flavourful delicacies.

Kewpie's

Kewpies
info_icon

  • Must-try: Daab Chingri

  • Location: 2, Elgin Ln, behind Netaji Bhavan, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020

  • Cost for two: ₹1,500-2000

Well known for serving authentic Bengali food, Kewpie serves lip-smacking Bengali thalis. With their wholesome ambiance, vintage style interior, tasteful Bengali food, and the warm hospitality of their staff, the list of praises may go on and on.

Farzi Café

Farzi Café
info_icon

  • Must-try: Fried Bhetki and Gondhoraj Bhaat

  • Location: 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

  • Cost for two: ₹2000-3000

Farzi Cafe in Kolkata, situated at Golden Park Hotel, blends traditional Indian flavors with contemporary culinary techniques. Their Durga Puja menu features creative dishes such as Kosha Mangsho Tacos and Baked Chocolate Rosogolla, offering a unique, modern dining experience with Bengali flair.

Kolkata's food scene shines during Durga Puja, offering something for every palate. As you enjoy the festivities, don’t miss the chance to explore these culinary gems for a truly memorable experience.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
  4. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Coaches Jonathan Trott And Gary Stead Voice Disappointment After Washout
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
Football News
  1. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  2. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  3. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
  5. Spanish Football Player Hugo Mallo Convicted Of Sexual Assault For Inappropriately Touching Mascot
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
  2. Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces
  3. Day In Pics: September 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  5. 'Baseless Allegations': Adani Group Rejects Hindenburg Claims Of Swiss Authorities Freezing $310 Mn In Funds
Entertainment News
  1. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  2. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  3. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  4. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  5. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats