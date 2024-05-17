The word India and diversity go hand in hand, as the country in itself is the treasure of various cultures and traditions. As Buddha Purnima is falling on 23 May, this is the perfect time to explore the Buddhist historical sites. As significant as the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit is, if you are looking beyond the pilgrimage circuits we still are left with an impressive network of capitative Buddhist temples in India. Here's a glimpse into 10 such gems waiting to be explored:
Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh:
Sitting atop the stunning mountains, Tawang Monastery is the oldest and largest Buddhist monastery in the country. Its large and imposing architecture, and colorful brick walls with Buddhist legends' murals are certain to leave a strong impression on the visitors.
Dubdi Monastery, Sikkim:
Sitting on the picturesque valley, the Dubdi Monastery is famous for its tranquil ambiance and magnificent wood carvings. Watch the local monks performing the century-old ceremonies and enjoy the serenity of the valley.
Rumtek Monastery, Sikkim:
This splendid monastery is the residence of the spiritual head of the Kagyu school, Karmapa Lama. Watch the beautiful prayer flags dancing in the wind and experience the rich spiritual atmosphere of the monastery.
Tabo Monastery, Himachal Pradesh
Being nicknamed the “Ajanta of the Himalayas”, Tabo monastery is home to many 10th-century murals that tell the stories of Buddhists and mandalas. Discover the hidden maze in its small hallways and admire the legacy of the rich artistic heritage.
Thikse Monastery, Sikkim:
Thikse Monastery, situated on the top of the Indus Valley rises majestically with temples dressed in colorful prayer flags. Watch the indigenous monks go about their routine responsibilities and get the rare mix of Ladakhi and Tibetan Buddhist rituals.
Namgyal Monastery, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh:
The Dalai Lama's official residence, known as the Namgyal Monastery, provides a setting for Tibetan Buddhist teachings. Join a public class taught by the Dalai Lama (his visit) or just simply explore the calm atmosphere within the monastery complex.
One more pearl on the culmination of Indian Buddhist architecture, Wat Thai Temple also exhibits splendid examples of Thai architecture. The monastery has many intricate carvings and vibrant murals, and the stories from the Buddha's life are reflected in them.
Shey Monastery, Ladakh:
Formerly a summer residence of the King of Ladakh, Shey Monastery is home to a massive 12-meter Buddha Shakyamuni structure. Discover the tranquil halls and admire the far-reaching views of the surrounding valley
Ghoom Monastery, Darjeeling, West Bengal
Nestled among the hills, Monastery Ghoom houses an extensive library of Tibetan Buddhist volumes. Get a sense of the monks in their habits when they perform their daily rituals and see how peaceful the monastery can be.
These are only some of the many unexplored treasures waiting for the adventurers of the Buddhist era in India. Each temple expresses a distinctive variation of Buddhist identity and ways of practicing Buddhism in the country. Thus, start your own journey and uncover the concealed traditions of Indian Buddhism!