The word India and diversity go hand in hand, as the country in itself is the treasure of various cultures and traditions. As Buddha Purnima is falling on 23 May, this is the perfect time to explore the Buddhist historical sites. As significant as the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit is, if you are looking beyond the pilgrimage circuits we still are left with an impressive network of capitative Buddhist temples in India. Here's a glimpse into 10 such gems waiting to be explored: