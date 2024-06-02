The first time Akbar Zaeldar laid eyes on Bharti was in the manager’s room at the cinema, where Bharti had arrived along with some of her female colleagues while Akbar was contemplating the next change on screen over a cup of tea with his manager. Bharti and her friends had wrangled a meeting with the manager to request the screening of a particular movie at Zaeldar Talkies. The film in question was known to be bad for business: although it was an over the-top, tear-jerking adaptation of a classic love story, spiced with every kind of masala, it had failed to win the interest of the moviegoing public, and most cinemas had shown no inclination to screen it. Zaeldar Talkies, too, had thus far followed the norm. But one look at the pleading, doe-eyed Bharti was enough for Akbar Zaeldar to announce the decree that Zaeldar Talkies would screen the film twice a day even if it meant doing so to an empty house. After all, love always came at a price.