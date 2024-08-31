Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

What's in the stars this week, September 1st to September 7th, 2024? Choose your sign for a weekly horoscope reading and discover how the stars might change your destiny.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you will need to do your best to improve your health and attitude to live a better life since Ketu is in the sixth house from the Moon sign. Because this is the only way to stay healthy and get rid of all kinds of mental stress. You should not do anything like this this week if you want to make a good investment that will save you money. Because there's a chance that this money you invested won't give you the return you want. It's also very likely to get stuck. Your hard work will give you a good result this week. If any old case is still going on in court, the judge will probably rule in your favour. Hold your patience and wait for the right time. This week, you might feel a little lazy or have a victim complex, but people will still see you as eager to get praise for all the work you do. Saturn is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign, which means you will have a good chance to move up in your job. Students will do well in school this week if they study away from home, but thoughts of family members can get in the way for them. Because of this, you need to get ready to work as hard as you can. Talking to your family on the phone can help you calm down.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Jupiter is in the first house from the Moon sign, which means that worry can directly hurt your health. You will feel this way this week as well. Your stress level will go up because of problems in your daily life, which is bad for your health. Rahu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign this week, which means that married people will get money from their in-laws, which will help them get rid of a lot of money problems in the future. When this happens, you should take some time to think about where to put this money to work best. Do not do that, or you could hurt yourself. It will be a nice week when you can spend quality time with your family. When someone comes to you with a problem, don't worry about it. Avoid taking phone calls or being busy with your phone whenever you are at home. Anything going on in your family this week could hurt your work. That will make your energy go down, which you should try to control and get better over time. This week, you will do well in school because you are a happy person and smart, but it might turn a lot of students against you and make them envious and act out, which will ultimately hurt you.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Ketu is in the fourth house from the Moon sign, which means that money issues and complications can be the source of your mental stress. The reason for this is that you might not pay attention to your food and drink because of stress at work and problems at home. You may also feel weak because of this, along with your health getting worse. You are likely to make a lot of money this week because Saturn is in the ninth house of the Moon sign. You will be able to save a lot of that money. You can also protect your future by putting this extra cash into a land or building project. This week, people will see you taking great care of your family's health. In this case, if there is a family argument, it will be over by now, giving you a chance to eat tasty food at home. This week is a good one if you need to change jobs or make any other important decisions about your career. Don't make rushed decisions in this case; give each one a lot of thought. You should study harder this week than last if you are getting ready for an entrance test. You should study, but you should also find time to improve your health during this time. If not, being sick can lead to problems.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, you might have to deal with issues in any part of your body that are caused by pain or worry. To avoid getting sick, you should take care of your body in this case. If you don't, that issue could come up again and cause you trouble. These days, you won't have to worry about anything because Jupiter is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign. Because of this, you will become more creative, and you will also be able to come up with great new ways to make money from them. In that case, this will make you the most money. A short trip to see family can help you relax and feel better after a busy day. You will have enough time to spend with your family during this time. Make them feel like you care about them in this case. To do this, have fun with them and don't let them complain to you. People who work will have a good week this week because Ketu is in the third house from the Moon sign. You will be able to improve your observation and analysis skills thanks to the many planets in the sky at this time. This will help you a lot as you move up in your work. People born under this sign who are thinking about going abroad will get some good news in the middle of this week. But to do this, you'll need to keep your mind on your goal.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Those elderly natives of this zodiac sign who have been suffering from joint pain or back pain for some time will get better health this week as a result of a proper diet. In such a situation, while eating well, practice yoga regularly. Rahu planet will be situated in the eighth house of your moon sign and such a situation this week is going to be good for investing money. But, due to Jupiter Maharaj being present in the tenth house of your zodiac sign, if you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or house, then you will need to invest only with the proper advice of an elder or elderly. Today is a good day for accountants. They can achieve fame today. Students may not be able to participate in the educational tour organised today. Students will come to teachers today with the expectation of intimacy. They will get appreciation and affection from the teachers. Give your new relationship some more time to grow and mature. So that you can avoid any inconvenience in the future. Single people can meet an attractive person today, but they are advised to think well before expressing any commitment or dedication. Software and hardware engineers can expect a good day today. It is an excellent day for businessmen of immovable and movable property. It is an auspicious day for brokers and builders to start new work. This week you may feel a little sad after seeing any of your old friends, partners or lovers with someone else. Due to this, you will prefer to stay alone, avoiding spending time with the family. This whole week, you will do every task at the workplace in a more responsible, focused, and organised manner. With the help of this, you will also be able to give better performance at the workplace. Apart from this, some natives of your zodiac sign may also get a chance to join a foreign company during this time. This week, you will be able to set a good example for all those who considered you unworthy till now through your hard work. After which you will be counted among those learnt students whom everyone will appreciate and want to talk to. But during this time, do not let your ego come inside you; otherwise, this success can spoil your image instead of giving you happiness.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, people who have problems with their eyes will have especially good luck because Saturn is in the sixth house from the Moon sign. Because this is the time when you will not only be able to take good care of your eyes, but you can also do something to make them better. It will finally look like this zodiac sign's money is back to normal after a lot of ups and downs. So you should keep going, even if the first few days of the week don't go well. Because eventually, you will start getting money from different people. To make the most of your luck, you should work to save money this week. This week, people in the family can choose to change things around the house. This change at home can make you more passionate than you need to be in this situation. You will be able to talk about how you feel with someone close to you or someone important to you during this time. Because of this, you will also have a lot of peace. You will be able to take time for yourself this week, even though you have a lot going on. However, you should do something artistic whenever you have some free time. If you've been trying for a few days to get into a foreign school or college, you will have to wait longer this week, no matter how hard you try. Because all of your hard work could be wasted if the paper isn't finished.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Rahu is in the sixth house from the Moon sign this week, which means your health should be great. You won't want to hang out with people who stress you out for no reason anymore. That will also help your mental health a lot. This week, people who are married will get money from their in-laws. Because of this, you will be able to solve many of your money problems today. When this happens, you should give yourself some time to think about where to put this money. You could hurt yourself if you don't. Have a quiet and enjoyable week with your family. If someone comes to you with a problem, don't worry about it. Let them bother you. For this reason, if you can, turn off your phone when you're at home. This week Saturn goes from the Moon sign to your sign through the fifth house and will bring you a lot of big chances to get promoted. However, try to make the most of every chance only after giving it some thought. Because letting your feelings get in the way could mean that you don't make as much money as you should. Students might waste the whole week because someone they don't want is staying at their house. In this case, if you can, go to a friend's house and study. If you don't, you will have to pay for it on the next test.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Saturn is in the fourth house from the Moon sign, which means that any kind of trouble in life can make you feel bad. If you want to live a healthier life, don't put your body through that kind of stress. Jupiter is in the seventh house from the Moon sign right now, which means you will not only make money, but you will also find many new ways to finance your dreams. In this case, think carefully about all the pros and cons of spending before making any choice. You can also get help from someone who has done this before. Your family will make you mad this week because you'll feel like they are getting in the way of living your life the way you want to. In this case, you'll also seem a little angry at your family about this subject. People you work with or other people at work may need a lot of your time. Because of this, before you make them any kind of promise out of excitement, make sure it won't affect your work. There is a chance that someone at work will take advantage of how kind and generous you are. Students need to pay extra attention this week. Because this is the time of year when they can get into some foreign schools they were trying to get into before. So make the most of this time and keep doing your best.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Due to Rahu being situated in the fourth house from the Moon sign, your health will be somewhat bad this week, due to which travelling too much can also cause some irritation in your nature. In such a situation, giving importance to your health the most, avoid travelling. This week you will understand that only wise investment is fruitful. Therefore, even at this time, you will need to invest your hard-earned money very thoughtfully in the right place. For this, if you have any kind of doubt in your mind, then you can take the help of an experienced or elder person. If your parents' health was affected, then there is a strong possibility of improvement this week. Due to this, your family life will be good to a great extent throughout this week and during this period you can plan to buy a vehicle or property. This week will prove to be auspicious for you in terms of your career. Because many people of this zodiac will get many auspicious opportunities to go on a foreign trip. With this, you will be able to learn something new and establish many appropriate sources for your development. Students studying engineering, medicine and law can get special success this week. However, people studying information technology, management and biotechnology will get success only after working a little harder.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, people who have problems with their eyes will have especially good luck because Jupiter is in the fifth house from the Moon sign. Because this is the time when you will not only be able to take good care of your eyes, but you can also decide to make these things better. There may have been times when a big chunk of your money got stuck somewhere for a long time. This week, you will finally get that money back. Because many lucky planets are in the right places. Lot of people in your zodiac sign can get money. Have a calm and enjoyable week with your family. If someone comes to you with a problem, don't worry about it. this week your leadership and management skills will shine. Because of this, you will be able to find your own personality and earn respect at work. As well as this, a female coworker is likely to be there for you during this time and offer full support. Students who want to go to college will have a great time during the middle part of the week. You'll have more luck at this time because the planets are in a good place for you.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, you will feel pretty good about your health because Jupiter is in the fourth house from the Moon sign. Because this is the time when you will be able to keep a good balance between work and home life, and you will also be able to keep your health. This week, it will look like you know what each person wants from you. But you shouldn't lend money to anyone at this time, or you might not have enough cash when you need it. Being careful with all kinds of deals is important since Saturn is in the first house from the Moon sign. Do not spend too much too soon. You'll be a little cranky this week because of how people around you, especially family, act. Also, this will make you feel more stressed, and you may not agree with them. You will have a lot of luck at work this week. You will be seen rising the success ladder by getting past every problem, even if office politics or a disagreement gets in the way. But when people see how successful you are, even your enemies will become your friends. This will make you very popular at work. This is a good time for students to do well in school, and their teachers will also be there to help them. There's also a chance that this week will be better than others for students studying for tests. This is the time when you will get good grades on all of your tests, which is why everyone will keep complimenting you.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You are the only one who can decide what is best for you, so be brave and honest, and make choices right away to improve your health. Be ready to deal with the results. While Jupiter is in the third house from the Moon sign, there is a good chance that you will have many chances to get a raise in pay. This means that even if your costs go up without warning, it won't affect your finances. But if you want to get ahead financially, you can speed up your efforts to save money by cutting back on spending that you don't need to. After realising how responsible you are to your family, you will put their needs ahead of your own this week. In this case, it would be best for you to share in their joy and grief. That way, they'll know you care about them and feel free to tell you everything. To keep going towards your goals right now, you should stay calm and not brag. When this happens, remember not to blindly believe anyone and not to show your cards to everyone until you've won. You might feel tired this week, which could make you not want to start. It would be better for you to read a book to keep your mind off of things and not waste time.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7