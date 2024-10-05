Weekly Horoscope For October 6th To October 12th: Explore The Astrological Forecasts For Every Zodiac Sign

Rahu was in the second house from your moon sign, which means you might have had health problems. But this week, your health will be fine. It is possible, though, that you will need to travel for some reason, which will wear you out and cause anxiety. Because of this, you should not go on any trips right now and instead give your body as much rest as possible. People with jobs who haven't gotten their pay yet may be very upset this whole week because they don't have any money. So that they can pay for their needs and the needs of their family, they might have to get a loan from a bank or other place with a higher interest rate. With your understanding, you will be able to make peace in the family this week. Because of this, a sense of unity and friendship will grow among the members. The social standing of your family will also rise, and you will be able to get a good name among the family members. This week, everything in your work will go well for you. That means that right now you will get the support and praise you deserve from your bosses. However, for some of you, now is a good time to get the promotion you desire. This week, students may get a warning about their studies from their parents or other adults in the house. Because of this, you'll be in a bad mood all this week. In this case, don't start doing that kind of work right away because it could get you into trouble.