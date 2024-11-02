Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign

Last but not least, you will need to watch what you eat this week even though you will be very active. In this case, stay away from old and heavy food, and don't forget to eat, even if you do. Also, try to eat as many veggies as you can in between. Planets in the sky also mean that you might have to pay for things you don't need to during this time. But because your income keeps going up, these costs won't have any effect on your life, and you'll be able to spend some money on things that make you happy. Because of this, it is very important that you keep your income and expenses in balance. During this time, you will do more than just housework. You will also plan to go on a trip with your family and be more involved in many social activities. This will give you a chance to look at yourself more closely. Since Saturn is in the third house from your moon sign, everything will go well for you at work this week. That means that right now you will get the support and praise you deserve from your bosses. At the same time, this is a good time for some of you to get the promotion you want. Someone close to you can now offer to help you reach your goal. But there's also the worry that you might not want their help because you think you're better than them. Which could lead to loss, which is something you may have to deal with.